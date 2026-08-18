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Renovation worker, 69, found dead in Hung Hom flat

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 69-year-old renovation worker was found dead on Tuesday morning in the bathroom of a residential apartment in Hung Hom where he was repairing a leaking pipe.

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At around 11.25am, a security guard at Hung Hom Bay Centre entered the unit after receiving leakage complaints from downstairs residents. Finding the main door unlocked, the guard discovered the worker unconscious inside the bathroom and immediately alerted the police. 

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. 

Police said the homeowner had hired the worker through a third-party firm to repair a bathroom pipe leak, with the project scheduled for completion on Tuesday. The worker reportedly had a hernia and lived alone in a public housing unit in Fanling.

The case has been classified as a body found, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

This incident marks the second sudden death of a renovation worker in Hong Kong within five days. 

Last Friday, a 53-year-old worker collapsed and died while installing windows at a unit in Serenity Park in Tai Po. He had previously told his wife he was suffering from extreme heat and exhaustion.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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