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Owner mourns Bichon Frise killed in Yuen Long dog attack, calls her ‘little angel’

NEWS
54 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

A four-year-old Bichon Frise was killed after being attacked by a large dog in Yuen Long on Monday (Aug 17), with a person claiming to be the dog’s owner saying the family was “heartbroken” and “unable to sleep”.

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Read more: Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long

The person claiming to be Vivi’s owner posted on social media Tuesday (Aug 18), describing the dog as “the little angel of our whole family.”

The account also shared what was believed to be footage of Vivi taken shortly before the attack.

“Only by repeatedly watching her being cute and curious can I temporarily forget the horrifying scene,” the owner wrote.

According to the post, Vivi enjoyed going for walks and was taken outside twice a day by the family.

The family was walking Vivi at Lolli Park in Yuen Long yesterday when a large dog suddenly rushed towards her and bit her on the neck.

The owner said the family tried various ways to make the dog release Vivi, including kicking it, spraying water at its nose and using treats to distract it.

“But it just refused to let go of Vivi,” the owner wrote.

The owner then screamed for help, prompting several passers-by to intervene. However, they were unable to stop the attack due to the large dog’s size and strength.

“We could only watch helplessly as our little dog lost her life,” the owner wrote.

The owner said the dog continued to guard Vivi’s body even after she had died, and the family could only retrieve her remains after police arrived and restrained the animal.

The owner later learned that the same dog had also killed another small dog, a 17-year-old miniature poodle, in the incident.

“The owner of the large dog never appeared from beginning to end,” the owner claimed.

The owner described Vivi as an especially obedient and gentle dog.

“I really want to hold her again and kiss her. I can’t believe she suddenly left us like this,” the owner wrote.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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