Morning Recap - August 18, 2026

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Hongkong Post offers 2-year contracts to new staff instead of permanent terms; lawmaker calls it responsible decision

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Hongkong Post will offer two-year contract terms to about 200 postal workers who complete their probation in September instead of issuing permanent appointments, according to information circulating online.

FEHD officer caught smoking in uniform on duty, department launches probe

A Food and Environmental Hygiene Department officer was filmed smoking while in uniform on the street, prompting an internal investigation.

Prince of Wales Hospital staff face disciplinary action after $400,000 cancer drugs left out of fridge

A medication management lapse at the Sir Yue-kong Pao Cancer Centre of Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin saw a batch of cancer drugs worth about HK$400,000 left in an air-conditioned environment for around 20 hours due to a communication misunderstanding between a pharmacy support worker and a dispensing pharmacist.

(Video) Workers filmed throwing debris from height at Tuen Mun construction site, raising safety concerns

A video circulating online has captured workers at a Tuen Mun construction site apparently throwing building materials and debris from height at night, raising safety concerns and prompting calls for police and Labour Department action.

Diocesan Boys' School gains 3 more IB top scorers after remarking, total reaches 8

Diocesan Boys' School has added three more International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme top scorers after successful grade remarks, bringing its total to eight with an updated average score of 42.9.

Opatra London denies coercive sales after customer's tearful protest, says refund was offered

Beauty retailer Opatra London has issued a statement denying allegations of coercive sales tactics after a video circulated online showing a middle-aged woman kneeling and crying outside its New Town Plaza branch in Sha Tin, claiming she had been pressured into spending about HK$60,000.

11 injured in Tuen Mun crash between car and green minibus

Eleven people were injured after a private car and a green minibus collided at the junction of Castle Peak Road and Tuen Fu Road near the Tuen Mun Water Treatment Works on Monday night.

World/China News

Trump says N Korea's Kim has responded to his overtures

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his overtures after Trump ordered the United States to scale back military exercises with South Korea.

Photo: Reuters

Trump says Iran won't make deal he thinks is needed, threatens to bomb Oman

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran would not make the deal he thinks is needed to end a war with the U.S. and should surrender as talks between the countries remained stalled.

Photo: Reuters

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi undergoes six-hour hand check-up, raising health concerns

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited a hospital in Tokyo on Monday for a hand examination, staying for about six and a half hours and renewing public attention on her health.

Photo: Reuters

Japanese female competitive eater downs 755 bowls of soba, breaking 119-year-old record

Japanese competitive eater and streamer Tabeta Neru has consumed 755 bowls of "Wanko soba" at a century-old restaurant in Morioka, setting a new all-time record at the establishment.

German drone maker Helsing enlists Rakuten to broker Japan military deal

German drone maker Helsing has enlisted Japanese e-commerce and finance firm Rakuten 4755.T to help finalise a deal to sell its unmanned systems to Japan's army, a spokesperson for Rakuten said on Monday.

File Photo/Reuters

Market

Wall Street indexes slip as oil prices rise, retail results awaited

Wall Street's three major indexes fell on Monday as investors waited for quarterly reports from large retailers to provide insights into U.S. consumer spending, while oil prices rose as the U.S. and Iran appeared no closer to a deal.

Editorial

The Singapore detour and the Hong Kong harbor: Shein and the realities of going global

Online fast-fashion powerhouse Shein's long-awaited debut – slated for August 28 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange – marks the culmination of an arduous four-year listing odyssey. After high-profile initial public offering attempts stalled first in New York under fierce bipartisan congressional scrutiny and then in London amid regulatory impasse, the e-commerce giant finally secured approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to list in Hong Kong.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Communication: our task before AI can carry out its own | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

Communication used to be the last step. Understand the issue, decide, then explain it to someone else. With artificial intelligence, it moves close to the beginning. A second intelligence is involved while the thinking takes shape, so what is in your head must become clear enough for the machine to work with.

The gentle green: a summer note on refreshing pandan tea | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

There are some drinks that feel luxurious not because they are rare, but because they are quietly right for the moment.

Pandan is often appreciated for its calming character.