Extra spring for squash players at Asian Games with a bonus up to HK$300,000

With squash set to make its Olympic debut in 2028, the Squash Association of Hong Kong, China, is offering cash rewards of up to HK$300,000 as an added incentive for medalists at the upcoming Asian Games.

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The announcement was made during a press conference on Monday, where the association confirmed an eight-member squad—four men and four women—for five events at the Nagoya Asian Games next month.

Since gold medalists in the singles events will earn a direct spot in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the association stated the bonus scheme aims to motivate athletes to pursue both honors.

Under the program, individual gold medalists will receive HK$300,000, with HK$75,000 for silver and HK$35,000 for bronze.

Team event gold medalists will bag the same top prize, while silver and bronze medal-winning teams will receive HK$150,000 and HK$70,000, respectively.

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Squash Association President Duncan Chiu Tat-kun noted that the association has sponsored similar programs before, hoping to support the city's athletes in every way possible.

Chiu highlighted Hong Kong's impressive medal history since squash was introduced to the Asian Games in 1998, including the team's two silver and four bronze medals from the last Games in Hangzhou.

Regarding his expectations, he said he did not wish to put pressure on the athletes but voiced confidence in the players' abilities.

While the final squad list will not be officially released until next month, several top players are eyeing the glory.

Among them is Simmi Chan Sin-yuk, world No. 23 and a silver medalist in both the women's singles and team events at the last Asian Games, who recently won her first Hong Kong Squash Championships women's open title.

"With more experience, I feel I am handling uncertainty better," Chan said. "My personal goal is definitely to win the gold medal, and the Olympic qualification is a huge motivation."

Facing key rivals in the team events from Malaysia, India, Pakistan, and Japan, Tomato Ho Tze-lok, who won team silver and singles bronze in Hangzhou, said the key to victory is to match the intensity of the opponents.

For Lee Ka-yi, who is expected to make her third Asian Games appearance, maintaining a prepared mindset is crucial for delivering her best performance.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Toby Tse Yee-lam, who is likely to make her Asian Games debut, said she was both excited and nervous, hoping to deliver her best performance.

Fresh off his victory at the local championships, 31-year-old Henry Leung Chi-hin remained confident in his physical conditioning, agreeing that the Olympic spot is both a motivation and a source of pressure.