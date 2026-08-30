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CHINA

China says 16 dead, 546 missing in Tibet mudslide: state media

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Nepali scouts light candles for flood victims during a vigil in Kathmandu on August 29, 2026. (AFP)
Nepali scouts light candles for flood victims during a vigil in Kathmandu on August 29, 2026. (AFP)

China said the death toll from a mudslide that struck Tibet rose to 16 and 546 people were still missing, state media reported Sunday, citing local officials.

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A devastating, tsunami-like wall of water tore through the border region between Nepal and Tibet this week, sweeping away entire villages.

Figures from Nepal and from Chinese authorities in charge of Tibet put the total number of missing close to 3,000, with 691 bodies recovered.

Chinese authorities increased the death toll on their side of the border from seven to 16 on Sunday and said 546 people were still missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Of those missing, 261 were foreign nationals, CCTV said, including 104 from Nepal, 49 from India, 33 from Latvia, and 18 from the United States.

"Chinese authorities have notified the respective embassies and consulates of these countries in China," CCTV said, citing officials.

"Following multiple rounds of comprehensive region-wide surveys, site-specific checks, and individual verifications at the border crossing", there are no foreign tourists stranded in Gyirong County, CCTV added, referring to the county in Tibet hit by the mudslide.

Chinese officials also identified on Sunday the cause of the disaster.

Experts "concluded that at approximately 10:52 am (Beijing Time) on August 26, a glacier on the southern slope of Lirung Peak in Nepal" fractured, triggering an ice-rock avalanche, Xinhua news agency said.

(AFP)

NepalTibetmudslidedeath

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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