Morning Recap - August 10, 2026

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Brawl breaks out at Morse Park football match, players exchange punches and insults

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A football match at Morse Park in Wong Tai Sin descended into chaos on Sunday after players from both teams became embroiled in a mass brawl, with punches thrown and expletives exchanged, online footage shows.

A composite satellite image shows trail of smoke rising from an oil facility, in Jizan. Reuters



6 teenagers arrested after 16-year-old found unconscious in Tin Hau flat with cannabis and iron knuckles

Police arrested six teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, on Sunday after a 16-year-old boy was found semi-conscious in a Tin Hau flat where cannabis and an offensive weapon were discovered.

Nonagenarian unconscious after suspected denture swallowing in Kwun Tong

A man in his 90s was rushed to hospital on Sunday evening after reportedly swallowing his denture and losing consciousness in Kwun Tong, police said.

Customs seizes $1.1m cannabis at airport, mainland man arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 31-year-old mainland male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday after seizing about 6 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$1.1 million from his checked-in suitcase.

World/China News

Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia defence pact technically same as NATO's Article 5, Turkish minister says

A defence pact signed between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is technically the same as NATO's Article 5 mutual defence agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday, adding the accord was not targeting Iran.

Photo: Reuters

Iran says Oman deal is in 'final stages' but US must act to open Hormuz

Iran said on Sunday that a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz was in its final stages but reiterated that the waterway would only reopen once the United States met other conditions.

File Photo/Reuters

Netanyahu says Israel won't pull out of Gaza before Hamas disarms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu restated his rejection of Donald Trump's latest Gaza plan in televised remarks to his right-wing government on Sunday, even as Israel's military has effectively halted attacks in the territory under pressure from the U.S. President.

File Photo/Reuters

Iran's Pezeshkian recently met Supreme Leader Khamenei, state media says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei around the start of the president's third year in office in late July, state media said on Sunday, and a paramilitary leader promised footage of Khamenei in the future.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran. Reuters

Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack

Thaman "Tae" Taephan, a former member of the 2000s Thai boy band Dragon 5, has been found dead in the Chao Phraya River under mysterious circumstances, with police discovering more than 20 kilograms of concrete in his backpack.

Typhoon Dolphin injures six in Taiwan as Keelung port containers collapse

Typhoon Dolphin brought violent winds and torrential rain to northern Taiwan on Sunday as it passed closest to the island, causing 632 incidents and injuring six people, disaster authorities said.

China Southern flight struck by lightning at Shenzhen airport, 20 strike marks found

A China Southern Airlines flight from Shenzhen to Wuxi was struck by lightning while taxiing for takeoff on Saturday, forcing the aircraft to return for inspection and causing a three-hour delay, the airline confirmed.

2 dead, including infant, after boat capsizes off Liberty Island coast

A woman and a five-month-old child died on Saturday night when a boat capsized off the coast of Liberty Island in New York Harbor, police said.

Photo: X

Over 80pc of eyelash glues tested contain carcinogens, some exceeding limits 1,000 times

More than 80 percent of eyelash glues tested in Shanghai contained carcinogens banned in cosmetics, with some samples exceeding limits by 1,000 times and formulas resembling industrial superglue, according to a consumer watchdog investigation.

Editorial

Superconnector: Talent and capital fuel the Hong Kong-Malaysia growth corridor

A high-level Hong Kong delegation led by Secretary Algernon Yau Ying-wah is arriving in Kuala Lumpur today – one of the first outbound missions under the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global.

Opinion

Rule of law in Penang | To The Point | Cheng Huan

Nestled off the northwest coast of peninsular Malaysia, Penang stands as a stunning testament to cultural divergence and well-preserved historical architecture. For me personally the island evokes idyllic memories of the times my father would drive us from schooldays in Ipoh to Penang, where we would swim in the warm waters of Batu Ferringhi.

'Just around the corner': US' influence over financial markets | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

How powerful is the influence of the US over global financial markets? The answer can be seen in the S&P 500's ability to continue setting new highs even though the US and Iran have yet to reach a lasting ceasefire agreement.