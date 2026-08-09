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CHINA

Over 80pc of eyelash glues tested contain carcinogens, some exceeding limits 1,000 times

CHINA
12 hours ago
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More than 80 percent of eyelash glues tested in Shanghai contained carcinogens banned in cosmetics, with some samples exceeding limits by 1,000 times and formulas resembling industrial superglue, according to a consumer watchdog investigation.

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The Shanghai Consumer Council tested 28 popular eyelash glues and found that 20 contained formaldehyde, a Group 1 carcinogen, nine contained toluene, a Group 3 carcinogen, and 24 contained hydroquinone, a skin-bleaching agent banned in cosmetics, CCTV reported. Twenty-two samples contained methyl methacrylate and cyanoacrylate – key ingredients in industrial "502" superglue.

The testing also revealed that 22 samples contained methyl methacrylate and cyanoacrylate, substances commonly used in industrial adhesives which can cause severe eye irritation and allergic reactions.

In 18-45 age group, about 65 percent of women use false eyelashes monthly, CCTV reported. Industry insiders admitted that eyelash glues are not classified as cosmetics and lack specific safety standards, with manufacturers adding cheap industrial ingredients to boost adhesion at the expense of consumer health.

The council called for urgent industry standards to close the regulatory loophole.

eyelash glue carcinogens Shanghai consumer watchdog

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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