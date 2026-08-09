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WORLD

Iran's Pezeshkian recently met Supreme Leader Khamenei, state media says

WORLD
13 hours ago
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran. Reuters
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a press conference in Tehran. Reuters

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei around the start of the president's third year in office in late July, state media said on Sunday, and a paramilitary leader promised footage of Khamenei in the future.

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Pezeshkian has given differing accounts in recent weeks about his access to Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since he succeeded his father in the role in March.

On July 21, the president said interactions with the supreme leader were "increasing day by day", but in early August he said communicating with Khamenei was "very difficult".

The late July meeting covered military affairs and the economy, including securing resources, managing foreign exchange and energy use, as well as economic ties with foreign partners, according to state media.

In May, state media also reported that Pezeshkian had met Khamenei for several hours, in what was then the first publicly reported meeting between the two since Khamenei became supreme leader.

Khamenei was reportedly seriously injured in the February 28 strike that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei on the first day of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. He had also generally kept a low public profile before becoming supreme leader.

Basij Organisation deputy Qasem Qoraishi said on Sunday that footage and other documentation showing Khamenei among the public and out in the streets, as well as in meetings with armed forces commanders, would be released in the future.

Qoraishi said the footage would "once again bring disgrace upon the enemies and detractors of the Iranian people." The comments appeared aimed at countering speculation about Khamenei's health and lack of public appearances.

Reuters

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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