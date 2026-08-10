Superconnector: Talent and capital fuel the Hong Kong-Malaysia growth corridor

Read More
HK hits 36.9 degrees, highest since 1884
21 hours ago
A high-level Hong Kong delegation led by Secretary Algernon Yau Ying-wah is arriving in Kuala Lumpur today – one of the first outbound missions under the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global.
With Invest Hong Kong Director-General Alpha Lau Hai-suen and Belt and Road Commissioner Nicholas Ho Lik-chi on board, the delegation signals a decisive push for cross-border integration.
Centered on the Trade Development Council's "Think Business, Think Hong Kong" symposium tomorrow and an InvestHK business seminar, the mission builds on last month's MOUs deepening Hong Kong-Malaysia capital market ties.
It establishes a concrete bridge linking Malaysia's industrial development with Hong Kong's financial and technological heft.
Malaysia is Hong Kong's third-largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, while Hong Kong is Malaysia's second-largest foreign investor, with US$34.8 billion (HK$271.44 billion) in foreign direct investment.
Trade has surged this year, and 91 percent of mainland firms plan Asean expansion – with Malaysia a top target for semiconductors and high-tech investments.
The symposium targets green innovation, health technology, supply chain finance, and offshore yuan services, positioning Hong Kong as a "super value-adder" offering deep capital markets and common-law legal certainty.
Both economies share ethnic Chinese business communities, multilingual workforces, and deep cultural ties. Hong Kong's universities and Malaysia's engineering talent create natural R&D synergies.
The delegation is actively promoting Hong Kong's talent schemes in Malaysia and seeking to attract Malaysian students to Hong Kong's universities, building a future talent pipeline. Enhanced visas – including the Top Talent Pass – offer Malaysian professionals a gateway to the Greater Bay Area, while Malaysia's industrial growth offers Hong Kong and mainland professionals opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, and green tech.
The opening of Hong Kong's new Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur institutionalizes this people-to-people connectivity, creating a permanent platform for talent exchange and policy dialogue.
Malaysia's rise in semiconductor packaging, green energy, and digital infrastructure complements Hong Kong's high-end industrialization push. Through business matching with over 30 Hong Kong start-ups, the mission connects innovation with execution.
Cross-border capital flows let Malaysian firms access mainland markets via Hong Kong, while giving Hong Kong and mainland firms a gateway to Asean – advancing the Task Force's goal of helping mainland enterprises go global.
Success will be measured by deals, technology transfers, talent mobility, and capital deployments. By marrying Malaysia's industrial dynamism with Hong Kong's financial architecture – and underpinning it with shared human capital – both economies can turn global headwinds into lasting growth.