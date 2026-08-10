6 teenagers arrested after 16-year-old found unconscious in Tin Hau flat with cannabis and iron knuckles

Police arrested six teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, on Sunday after a 16-year-old boy was found semi-conscious in a Tin Hau flat where cannabis and an offensive weapon were discovered.

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Security at a building on Hing Fat Street alerted police around 9am after finding the boy collapsed in a toilet. He was taken to Eastern Hospital.

Officers found a small amount of suspected cannabis and a pair of iron knuckles in the flat. All six were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and prohibited weapons.

The boy was reportedly intoxicated.