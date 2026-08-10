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6 teenagers arrested after 16-year-old found unconscious in Tin Hau flat with cannabis and iron knuckles

NEWS
8 hours ago
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Police arrested six teenagers, aged between 13 and 18, on Sunday after a 16-year-old boy was found semi-conscious in a Tin Hau flat where cannabis and an offensive weapon were discovered.

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Security at a building on Hing Fat Street alerted police around 9am after finding the boy collapsed in a toilet. He was taken to Eastern Hospital.

Officers found a small amount of suspected cannabis and a pair of iron knuckles in the flat. All six were arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and prohibited weapons.

The boy was reportedly intoxicated.

Tin Hau cannabis arrest teenage suspects

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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