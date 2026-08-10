Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack

Thaman "Tae" Taephan, a former member of the 2000s Thai boy band Dragon 5, has been found dead in the Chao Phraya River under mysterious circumstances, with police discovering more than 20 kilograms of concrete in his backpack.

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The 46-year-old was reported missing after leaving his home on the morning of August 6 for a bike ride without his phone, wallet or GPS watch – a departure from his usual routine . His body was discovered the following afternoon near the Rama VII Bridge. He was found wearing cycling gear and carrying a black backpack containing a concrete umbrella base and a hollow brick weighing 20.1 kilograms . His bicycle remains missing.

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Police found no visible external injuries on the body and estimated the time of death at more than 12 hours .

His mother insisted he had no history of depression and had been planning to be ordained as a Buddhist monk at Wat Sangkathan, with documents already prepared. Former bandmate Andy Khemphimuk described him as a devoted son who always prioritised his mother in his decisions .

An autopsy is being conducted to determine whether the concrete was placed intentionally or as part of a crime.