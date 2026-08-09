Over 90pc of HK drifters residing three to five years plan to stay, survey finds

More than 90 percent of “Hong Kong drifters” who have lived in the city for three to five years plan to stay, according to a survey by a non-governmental organization, as it called for a consolidated information platform and more internship opportunities to help their integration.

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JCI Peninsula released a survey report on Sunday focusing on the living adaptation and plans of “Hong Kong drifters” — young individuals from north of the border who live and work in Hong Kong — based on responses from 608 individuals aged 18 to 40.

Among the respondents, 67 percent have successfully entered the local labor market.

The findings showed that 63 percent of employed respondents plan to remain in Hong Kong over the next five years, compared to 49 percent of students. Overall, 92 percent of those residing in the city for three to five years intend to stay, suggesting that willingness to remain grows with the length of residency.

Regarding challenges, 64 percent of mainland students reported anxiety about employment competition, while 44 percent struggled with language barriers. Working professionals cited work visa renewals as their primary concern, accounting for 46 percent, while 31 percent pointed to the overall pressure of daily life.

To support integration, JCI Peninsula president Irene Leung Hau-yin suggested providing Cantonese language support in schools and workplaces, expanding internship opportunities, and consolidating settlement and practical guides into a unified platform for new students.

The group also welcomed the government’s measure in March to extend the visa renewal application window for various talent schemes to three months before expiration. It urged authorities to streamline cross-departmental coordination to improve efficiency further.

The CityU Postgraduate Association said that limited university dormitories force most postgraduate students to rent off-campus flats, often without sufficient time to inspect units in person. It highlighted the scarce supply of student apartments as a major challenge.

Lawmaker Scott Leung Man-kwong said that future developments in the Northern Metropolis will include talent apartments and youth hostels to ease housing pressures.

He also proposed developing an integrated mobile mini-program equipped with an artificial-intelligence inquiry system to help mainland talents navigate visas, job openings, taxes, and housing support.

Meanwhile, Midland Immigration Consultancy senior strategic director Tina Cheng said that the company reported a 30 percent increase in talent visa inquiries and a 35 percent rise in education-related queries year-on-year, reflecting growing mainland confidence in Hong Kong’s prospects.