Hiker dies after suspected heatstroke in Tai Po

A man in his 60s died after he was suspected of suffering from heatstroke while hiking in Tai Po on Sunday afternoon (Aug 9).

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Police received a report at around 2pm that the man had collapsed on the Plover Cove Reservoir Country Trail.

Rescue personnel and the Government Flying Service were deployed to the scene.

The man was airlifted to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead en route. Police are investigating the incident.

The city was sweltering under extremely hot weather on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius or above in several areas as the subsiding air from Severe Typhoon Dolphin brought sunny and exceptionally hot conditions to Guangdong.