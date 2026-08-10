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CHINA

China Southern flight struck by lightning at Shenzhen airport, 20 strike marks found

CHINA
11 hours ago
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A China Southern Airlines flight from Shenzhen to Wuxi was struck by lightning while taxiing for takeoff on Saturday, forcing the aircraft to return for inspection and causing a three-hour delay, the airline confirmed.

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Flight CZ3209 was queuing for departure at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport when a lightning strike hit the aircraft during a sudden thunderstorm, according to a passenger's social media post. The captain announced a return to the stand for checks minutes later.

The airline confirmed that maintenance staff found more than 20 lightning strike points on the aircraft's belly and elevator. A replacement aircraft was arranged for the flight.

China Southern assured passengers that the aircraft's aluminium fuselage would conduct the electrical current along its exterior, preventing it from entering the cabin, and that all key equipment has lightning protection and shielding designs.

lightning strike China Southern flight delay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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