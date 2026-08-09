Mandatory requirements for elderly-friendly building design take effect this month

The mandatory design requirements for elderly-friendly buildings took effect on August 1 as part of the government's efforts to adapt housing for Hong Kong's aging population and support aging in place, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said on Sunday.

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The new regulations apply to all new construction projects that submit plans or are awaiting approval to commence works on or after the effective date.

The Buildings Department has issued a practice note detailing 16 mandatory measures. Among these, 13 building design requirements apply to common areas of residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings. These include requiring an automatic door at one of the main entrances of a residential building, higher illumination levels in indoor areas, and slip-resistant floors.

The remaining three cover private residential flats, mandating a wider main entrance door, a lower threshold, and anti-slip surfaces in bathrooms, kitchens, and toilets.

Building Surveyor Edmond Ho Kwan-yu said that existing premises undergoing alterations will not need to upgrade unless the works require plan approvals or minor works submissions.

Besides the mandatory standard, the government introduced 28 voluntary designs, including 11 incentive-backed features and 17 recommended practice guidelines such as sliding bathroom doors in private residential units.

Most of these voluntary requirements qualify for gross floor area concessions without being subject to the standard 10 percent cap in order to reduce potential additional costs incurred by developers in complying with the requirements.

Franco Cheung Koon-wah, Director (Projects) of the Hong Kong Housing Society, said that the mandatory features have been incorporated into its Dedicated Rehousing Estate project Casa Sierra in Fanling.