2 dead, including infant, after boat capsizes off Liberty Island coast

A woman and a five-month-old child died on Saturday night when a boat capsized off the coast of Liberty Island in New York Harbor, police said.

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The vessel, believed to be a 22-foot bowrider motorboat, flipped over around 10.25pm with 14 people on board. Twelve others were rescued from the water.

The two victims had not been identified pending family notification. Loved ones were seen grieving at NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where survivors were treated for minor injuries, some still holding their life jackets.

The cause of the capsizing remains unclear.