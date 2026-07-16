Morning Recap - July 16, 2026

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Police bust Mong Kok drug warehouse, Mexican man arrested with $1m cocaine hidden in roses

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Police arrested a 37-year-old Mexican man in Mong Kok on Tuesday after finding suspected crack cocaine hidden inside the stems of roses in a drug warehouse, authorities said.

Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung

Police have launched an anti-burglary operation codenamed "MICROLLER" in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung to prevent village house break-ins, with officers conducting high-profile patrols across land, sea and air.

27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 27 people during an anti-illegal worker and anti-vice operation in Yau Tsim on Wednesday, authorities said.

Sai Ying Pun tenement fire sparks Queen's Road West closure

A fire broke out at a mid-level flat in a tenement building on Queen's Road West in Sai Ying Pun on Wednesday night, with flames and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Xia Baolong attends launch of Centre for HK and Macao Studies in Beijing

Xia Baolong, director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, attended the launch ceremony of the Centre for Hong Kong and Macao Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing on Wednesday.

World/China News

Kyoto sushi shop accused of dual pricing as English menu costs four times Japanese version

A sushi restaurant in Kyoto has sparked outrage after a South Korean YouTuber discovered that its English menu charged significantly higher prices than the Japanese version, with the cheapest three-piece sushi costing four times as much.

Haaland swaps World Cup pitch for D&G runway in Sicily with girlfriend

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has made a quick transition from the World Cup to the fashion world, appearing with his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen at a Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily on Tuesday.

X@popbackupp

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad denies Mossad recruitment report

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has rejected a New York Times report alleging that Israel's Mossad intelligence agency had sought to recruit him, describing the claims as completely false.

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad. File Photo/Reuters

Britain and EU formally sign Gibraltar treaty, easing border crossings

Britain and the European Union formally signed a treaty on the status of Gibraltar on Tuesday, following an agreement struck last year aimed at easing border crossings between the British territory and Spain.

Photo: Reuters

Malaysia says residents at tech commune run by ex-Coinbase exec have valid travel documents

Malaysia's Immigration Department said on Wednesday that members of a "digital nomad" community run by U.S. investor Balaji Srinivasan had valid travel documents, a day after authorities announced a probe into claims that Israelis were among them in violation of local laws.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim/Reuters

US strikes Iran again as Tehran warns of 'existential war' with America

The U.S. struck Iran's coastal defences and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran threatened to shut off more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an "existential war" with America.

Photo: Reuters

China, Philippines cooperate to arrest fugitive in cross-border gambling and telecom fraud case

Chinese and Philippine law enforcement agencies have jointly arrested and repatriated a fugitive wanted for organising cross-border gambling and telecom fraud, the Chinese embassy in Manila said.

Market

Wall St ends higher on cool inflation data, strong earnings

Wall Street stocks gained ground on Wednesday as softening inflation data and a robust beginning of second-quarter earnings season put investors in a buying mood.

Sports

Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to set up World Cup final against Spain

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late goals to snatch a 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday to send Lionel Messi's reigning champions into the weekend showpiece match against Spain.

Photo: Reuters

England tried to hold on but it wasn't enough, says Kane

England's Harry Kane was gutted after his side conceded two late goals to lose to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, and the captain said they tried to hold on after going ahead but it was just not enough.

Photo: Reuters

Tuchel defends tactics after England World Cup dream dies

England manager Thomas Tuchel defended his tactics after the Three Lions' World Cup dream ended in an agonising late defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The geoeconomic realignment: decoding the structural forces behind the HK-Gulf trade boom

The recent announcement by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po that trade between Hong Kong and the Gulf Cooperation Council surged by more than 35 percent year on year in the first five months of 2026 marks a profound structural realignment.

Opinion

Lost Nile throne: eternal epic of Horus and Set | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Osiris's tragedy ended with his body torn apart by his vindictive brother, Seth. Yet, his loyal wife Isis refused to surrender. Through her magnificent magic, she revived him to conceive their son, Horus. In the desolate Delta marshes, she hid her child in absolute secrecy. There, he gathered strength far from his uncle's tyranny, awaiting the day of reckoning.