logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Morning Recap - July 16, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Police bust Mong Kok drug warehouse, Mexican man arrested with $1m cocaine hidden in roses

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police arrested a 37-year-old Mexican man in Mong Kok on Tuesday after finding suspected crack cocaine hidden inside the stems of roses in a drug warehouse, authorities said.

Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung

Police have launched an anti-burglary operation codenamed "MICROLLER" in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung to prevent village house break-ins, with officers conducting high-profile patrols across land, sea and air.

27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 27 people during an anti-illegal worker and anti-vice operation in Yau Tsim on Wednesday, authorities said.

Sai Ying Pun tenement fire sparks Queen's Road West closure

A fire broke out at a mid-level flat in a tenement building on Queen's Road West in Sai Ying Pun on Wednesday night, with flames and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Xia Baolong attends launch of Centre for HK and Macao Studies in Beijing

Xia Baolong, director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, attended the launch ceremony of the Centre for Hong Kong and Macao Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing on Wednesday.

World/China News

Kyoto sushi shop accused of dual pricing as English menu costs four times Japanese version

A sushi restaurant in Kyoto has sparked outrage after a South Korean YouTuber discovered that its English menu charged significantly higher prices than the Japanese version, with the cheapest three-piece sushi costing four times as much.

Haaland swaps World Cup pitch for D&G runway in Sicily with girlfriend

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has made a quick transition from the World Cup to the fashion world, appearing with his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen at a Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily on Tuesday.

X@popbackupp
X@popbackupp

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad denies Mossad recruitment report

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has rejected a New York Times report alleging that Israel's Mossad intelligence agency had sought to recruit him, describing the claims as completely false.

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad. File Photo/Reuters
Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad. File Photo/Reuters

Britain and EU formally sign Gibraltar treaty, easing border crossings

Britain and the European Union formally signed a treaty on the status of Gibraltar on Tuesday, following an agreement struck last year aimed at easing border crossings between the British territory and Spain.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Malaysia says residents at tech commune run by ex-Coinbase exec have valid travel documents

Malaysia's Immigration Department said on Wednesday that members of a "digital nomad" community run by U.S. investor Balaji Srinivasan had valid travel documents, a day after authorities announced a probe into claims that Israelis were among them in violation of local laws.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim/Reuters
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim/Reuters

US strikes Iran again as Tehran warns of 'existential war' with America

The U.S. struck Iran's coastal defences and missile sites on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Iran threatened to shut off more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an "existential war" with America.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

China, Philippines cooperate to arrest fugitive in cross-border gambling and telecom fraud case

Chinese and Philippine law enforcement agencies have jointly arrested and repatriated a fugitive wanted for organising cross-border gambling and telecom fraud, the Chinese embassy in Manila said.

Market

Wall St ends higher on cool inflation data, strong earnings

Wall Street stocks gained ground on Wednesday as softening inflation data and a robust beginning of second-quarter earnings season put investors in a buying mood.

Sports

Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 to set up World Cup final against Spain

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez struck late goals to snatch a 2-1 win over England in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday to send Lionel Messi's reigning champions into the weekend showpiece match against Spain.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

England tried to hold on but it wasn't enough, says Kane

England's Harry Kane was gutted after his side conceded two late goals to lose to Argentina in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, and the captain said they tried to hold on after going ahead but it was just not enough.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tuchel defends tactics after England World Cup dream dies

England manager Thomas Tuchel defended his tactics after the Three Lions' World Cup dream ended in an agonising late defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

The geoeconomic realignment: decoding the structural forces behind the HK-Gulf trade boom

The recent announcement by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po that trade between Hong Kong and the Gulf Cooperation Council surged by more than 35 percent year on year in the first five months of 2026 marks a profound structural realignment.

Opinion

Lost Nile throne: eternal epic of Horus and Set | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Osiris's tragedy ended with his body torn apart by his vindictive brother, Seth. Yet, his loyal wife Isis refused to surrender. Through her magnificent magic, she revived him to conceive their son, Horus. In the desolate Delta marshes, she hid her child in absolute secrecy. There, he gathered strength far from his uncle's tyranny, awaiting the day of reckoning.

 

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Morning Recap - July 9, 2026
NEWS
09-07-2026 06:35 HKT
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Police bust Mong Kok drug warehouse, Mexican man arrested with $1m cocaine hidden in roses
NEWS
1 hour ago
Man, 27, arrested for drink-driving in Wan Chai
NEWS
2 hours ago
Jackson Wang established his personal label TEAM WANG.
Forging Dreams with Resilience, Talent Shines on International Stage
NEWS
2 hours ago
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
5 hours ago
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
5 hours ago
Sai Ying Pun tenement fire sparks Queen's Road West closure
NEWS
5 hours ago
HKSTP and IT Park Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
HKSTP signs MOU with IT Park Uzbekistan to deepen cross-regional innovation collaboration
NEWS
7 hours ago
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers
NEWS
15-07-2026 08:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.