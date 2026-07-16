Forging Dreams with Resilience, Talent Shines on International Stage

From rising star of the Hong Kong fencing team to global superstar standing at the pinnacle of the international music scene with tens of millions of followers worldwide—every step Jackson Wang takes embodies an unyielding athletic spirit and a forward-thinking artistic vision. Staying true to his roots, he has propelled Chinese music and fashion design onto the global stage through extraordinary self-discipline and relentless drive, becoming the true pride of Hong Kong.

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From Fencing Gold to the Pinnacle of Entertainment

Born into a distinguished family of athletes—his father, Wang Ruiji, was an Asian Games fencing gold medalist and coach, and his mother, Zhou Ping, was a renowned gymnast—Jackson was deeply influenced by his upbringing. He won a gold medal at the National Games at just 12 years old, and by 17, he clinched the men’s sabre championship at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships, ranking first in Asia.

However, in 2011, while preparing for the London Olympics, he made the bold decision to venture alone to South Korea to start his journey as an entertainment trainee.

Wang was awarded 'Leader of the Year 2025' in the Culture/Performing Arts category.

Jackson's “life-on-the-line” perseverance ultimately paid off. After debuting as a member of the boy band GOT7 in South Korea in 2014, he quickly gained widespread popularity across major variety shows. After launching his solo career, he channeled the extreme self-discipline of an athlete into his entertainment pursuits, continuously breaking boundaries on stage and rapidly rising to the ranks of top-tier global icons.

Leading the New Generation of Asian Culture

In recent years, Jackson's influence has transitioned far beyond geographical boundaries. Focusing on the international market, he has continuously released all-English singles to steadily expand his global listener landscape. In 2017, he established his personal label, TEAM WANG. As the founder of TEAM WANG records and TEAM WANG design, he continues to broaden a diverse presence across the realms of music, fashion, and culture.

On social media, his Instagram followers have surpassed 32.5 million, ranking first globally among Chinese celebrities. He has also repeatedly landed on the Forbes celebrity lists, earning widespread recognition for both his commercial and artistic achievements. When it comes to live performance, he continuously rewrites the history books for Chinese singers. He made history as the first Chinese singer to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States for three consecutive years, and recently took the stage at Latin America’s iconic music festival, Tecate Pa' l Norte. Furthermore, his “MAGIC MAN 2 World Tour” spanned 10 cities across 5 countries in North and Latin America. Beyond returning to New York’s Barclays Center to achieve another lightning-fast sellout, he became the first Asian artist in history to hold a solo concert in Rio de Janeiro.

Wang is a global star with more than 32 million Instagram followers.

Jackson Wang's success lies not only in his personal, glittering achievements but also in his ability to serve as a powerful cultural bridge, showing the world the infinite potential of Asian youth. Having successfully navigated moments of trials and feeling lost, he moves forward with gratitude and a desire to give back to society, continuing to use his raw talent to write an inspiring Hong Kong story.

Jackson Wang

Motto: Know yourself, make your own history.

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2011 Captured numerous titles in both international and regional competitions, and won gold in the men’s Sabre at the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships

Moved to South Korea to become a JYP Entertainment trainee

2014 In January, he made the official debut as a member of the South Korean boy band GOT7, fully launching his career in the entertainment industry

2017 Established “TEAM WANG” to spearhead his global development. As the founder of TEAM WANG records and TEAM WANG design, he continues to expand a diverse presence across the realms of music, fashion, and culture

2019 English album “MIRRORS” debuted at No. 32 on the US Billboard 200 chart, setting the highest record for a Chinese singer at the time

2021 Named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list and broke into the top 10 of the Forbes China Celebrity 100, ranking 10th

2022 Became the first Chinese solo artist in history to perform on the Coachella main stage, the largest music festival in the United States

The album “MAGIC MAN” made a strong entry at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart, and kicked off his first solo world tour

2023 Was invited to the Coachella stage for the second time, delivering a 50-minute solo performance

Was selected once again to appear on the Forbes China 30 Under 30 list

2025 The album “MAGICMAN 2” reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart, breaking the record for the highest ranking achieved by a Chinese singer in history. This milestone made him the first Chinese artist to land two consecutive solo albums within the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 chart

Launched the second world tour, making history as the first Asian artist to hold a solo concert in Rio de Janeiro