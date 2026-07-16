Police bust Mong Kok drug warehouse, Mexican man arrested with $1m cocaine hidden in roses

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Man, 26, arrested in Yau Tsim drug bust with $1.34m cannabis seized
06-07-2026 04:07 HKT
Woman arrested for overstaying in Mong Kok anti-crime operation
03-07-2026 03:45 HKT
Customs seizes $1.8m cannabis buds at airport, two women arrested
03-07-2026 00:52 HKT
Customs seizes $4m cannabis buds at airport, 2 passengers arrested
02-07-2026 04:10 HKT
Teenager, 17, arrested for drug trafficking after collapsing in Wong Tai Sin
29-06-2026 00:52 HKT
3 arrested in Yau Ma Tei drug bust, $1.59m narcotics seized
26-06-2026 03:33 HKT
Customs seizes $13m drugs at airport, 3 passengers arrested
22-06-2026 03:53 HKT
Hardware shop fire in Mong Kok forces evacuation of 20 residents
16-06-2026 04:06 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT