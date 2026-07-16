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CHINA

China, Philippines cooperate to arrest fugitive in cross-border gambling and telecom fraud case

CHINA
39 mins ago
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Chinese and Philippine law enforcement agencies have jointly arrested and repatriated a fugitive wanted for organising cross-border gambling and telecom fraud, the Chinese embassy in Manila said.

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The suspect, surnamed Lin, was part of a criminal syndicate that operated online gambling and telecom fraud centres in the Philippines and Cambodia using gambling websites and sexually suggestive apps. The operation involved hundreds of millions of yuan.

China will continue to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with the Philippines to crack down on cross-border crimes and protect citizens' property, the embassy said.

China Philippines cross-border crime

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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