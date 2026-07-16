Tuchel defends tactics after England World Cup dream dies

England manager Thomas Tuchel defended his tactics after the Three Lions' World Cup dream ended in an agonising late defeat to Argentina on Wednesday.

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England appeared poised to reach their first World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon fired them into the lead early in the second half in Atlanta.

But England then invited wave after wave of late pressure from the defending champions and goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez secured a famous 2-1 victory.

Tuchel said his team had become "too passive" after taking the lead at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"We're disappointed, we were so close but we got too passive after we scored and conceded a lot of chances," Tuchel told the BBC.

"We could not turn the ball possession around and then conceded so many crosses, chances and shots," the German coach added.

"We were close but couldn't keep the level up after we scored."

Tuchel is likely to face serious scrutiny for his substitutions, notably the decision to bring goalscorer Gordon off for defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute.

"I did also offensive substitutions in the last games, we just tried to help the players," he said.

"We conceded a chance straight away and we decided to go to a back five because the gaps were far too open.

"Straight after our goal, without any substitutions, we conceded way too many crosses and way too many chances so we tried to help.

"Of course, the responsibility is on the coach and if it doesn't go well, it is easy to say it was wrong."

Asked why England had shied away from a more adventurous approach when leading, Tuchel replied: "Yes, but it doesn't help if you can't get the ball. We couldn't get out.

"Of course we wanted to go for the second goal but I did not have the feeling that offensive substitutions would help.

"We couldn't win any balls, we couldn't keep the ball so I think it was not a structural problem, we changed nothing. But the match changed completely."

Tuchel admitted he expected to face criticism for his decisions.

"It's no problem, I can understand these discussions are out there and there are millions of coaches after the game who know it better," he said.

AFP