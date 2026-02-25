Sai Ying Pun tenement fire sparks Queen's Road West closure

A fire broke out at a mid-level flat in a tenement building on Queen's Road West in Sai Ying Pun on Wednesday night, with flames and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

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Firefighters arrived around 9pm at the building near Kwai Heung Street and deployed an aerial ladder to douse the blaze. Police closed Queen's Road West between Eastern Street and Centre Street to traffic as onlookers gathered nearby.

The fire was brought under control. The cause is under investigation.