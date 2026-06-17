Xia Baolong attends launch of Centre for HK and Macao Studies in Beijing

Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, on Wednesday attended the inauguration of the Centre for Hong Kong and Macao Studies in Beijing, a new state-backed think tank aimed at reinforcing the theoretical framework of "one country, two systems."

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According to organizers, a key mission of the newly established centre is to strengthen the promotion and study of President Xi Jinping’s important expositions and discourse on work related to Hong Kong and Macao.

The launch ceremony was co-led by Gao Xiang, president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, under which the research hub has been set up with direct support from the Central Hong Kong and Macao Work Office. The centre is tasked with conducting policy-oriented research to address long-term development issues facing the two special administrative regions.

A high-profile delegation from the twin cities attended the launch, including Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki and Macao’s Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture O Lam.

The event also brought together dozens of prominent legal scholars, economists, and political experts from top universities and research institutions across the mainland and the two SARs.

