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WORLD

Haaland swaps World Cup pitch for D&G runway in Sicily with girlfriend

WORLD
22 mins ago
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Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has made a quick transition from the World Cup to the fashion world, appearing with his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen at a Dolce & Gabbana haute couture event in Sicily on Tuesday.

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The 26-year-old Manchester City forward, who scored seven goals in Norway's historic run to the World Cup quarter-finals, wore a white suit jacket with light gold trousers and sunglasses, keeping his signature ponytail. His girlfriend wore an embellished light-coloured gown with a silver-white handbag.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The couple attended the brand's Alta Sartoria menswear showcase, part of the annual high-fashion event on the Italian island, which also featured a gala dinner and ball. British actor Theo James was among other guests.

Haaland's appearance at the fashion event follows Norway's triumphant return home, where the team was greeted with a fighter jet escort and a rainbow water cannon salute at Oslo Airport. As Haaland stepped off the plane, he was filmed holding a stuffed raccoon clutching an empty whisky bottle, sparking a social media frenzy that sold out the same item within hours.

Erling Haaland World Cup Dolce & Gabbana

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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