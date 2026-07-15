logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers

NEWS
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The University of Hong Kong's medical school has admitted all 29 students who applied through the School Nomination Direct Admission Scheme this year, and has contacted about 30 local IB top scorers interested in studying medicine, the faculty said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dean Lau Chak-sing said the number of SNDAS applications increased this year and the faculty trusted the recommendations from secondary schools. He noted that students admitted through the scheme over the past two years have performed excellently. He expects more than 80 percent of the contacted IB top scorers will choose to enrol in the "Distinguished Medical Scholars" programme.

Lau said the faculty has also received more than 400 applications from overseas graduates through the Graduate Entry Track, with 26 offers already made. Although applications fell by nearly half from the previous year's 900, he emphasised quality over quantity, saying: "Excellence is not only about academic results; character is also very important."

Admission criteria consider academic performance, communication skills, interpersonal abilities and critical thinking demonstrated in interviews. Regarding a recent case involving a medical student who was dismissed and arrested for misconduct, Lau declined to comment but said the faculty and students are jointly developing professional conduct guidelines for social media.

Assistant Dean Pauline Yeung said the medical ethics and humanities curriculum has been running for over 20 years and is continuously updated, adding that the enhancements are unrelated to individual incidents.

HKU medical school SNDAS IB top scorers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: FB
Masked gang armed with knives, clubs storms To Kwa Wan garage in suspected triad dispute
NEWS
41 mins ago
Top-class facilities, expansive serenity: Conghua Racecourse, world-class training base for Hong Kong champions
NEWS
52 mins ago
Morning Recap - July 15, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Bian Zhaoxiang’s 'Leader of the Year 2025' honor reflects his dedication to patient-centered care and institutional innovation.
A People-Centred Leader Advancing Chinese Medicine Globally
NEWS
2 hours ago
France vs Spain World Cup semi-final draws 600 fans to Olympian City all-night viewing party
NEWS
4 hours ago
Police bust fake London gold investment firm in Kwun Tong, arrest 9 over $3.7m scam
NEWS
6 hours ago
Hospital Authority appeals for urgent heart donation for 6-month-old baby
NEWS
7 hours ago
NS Files Decoded explores Tam Tak-chi case, jailed youth speaks of being 'brainwashed' with independence rhetoric
NEWS
7 hours ago
US man arrested at airport for fake bomb threat, found with stun gun and weapons
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK moves frorward with new Huanggang Port colocation arrangments starting July 31
NEWS
11 hours ago
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Police bust $3m drug lab in Cheung Sha Wan, arresting three university students and a teen barista
NEWS
13-07-2026 21:12 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.