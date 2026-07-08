Night Recap - July 8, 2026

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Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches

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Local airlines have announced special flight arrangements for routes involving Taipei, Kaohsiung and Okinawa as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches the waters east of Taiwan over the next couple of days and edges closer to the coast of eastern China.

Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania

A Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to London briefly lost contact with air traffic control over Romania, prompting a NATO quick reaction alert and the dispatch of Hungarian fighter jets.

Government seeks operators for 26 cultural venues under new business model

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department invited tenders in April to introduce a market-based business model at 26 facilities, including the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Science Museum, with operators expected to be appointed within this year.

Heal Fertility embryo biopsy mix-up prompts calls for tighter reporting rules

The mishandling of embryo biopsy samples at Heal Fertility has exposed deficiencies in Hong Kong's medical incident reporting system, with lawmakers now pressing for reform.

HK departure tax revenue tops $2b since levy increase

Hong Kong’s air passenger departure tax has generated more than HK$2 billion in government revenue since the levy was raised from HK$120 to HK$200 in October 2025, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said.

Business Today

China car sales fall again, exports stay strong

Car sales in China fell for a ninth consecutive month in June, as automakers increasingly turn to export markets to cushion the impact of sluggish local demand.

Temasek targets big jump in AI investments as value of portfolio hits record high

Singapore state investor Temasek said on Wednesday it was targeting a major increase in its investments in AI companies, aiming to lift its exposure to the technology to as much as 15 percent over the next five years from 6 percent now.

Japan considers policy wording change as BOJ independence fears roil bonds

Japan's government is considering revising language on monetary policy in its economic blueprint, a draft obtained by Reuters showed, as market fears that it is infringing on central bank independence push bond yields to multi-decade highs.

China issues 'backdoor' security alert over Anthropic's Claude Code

A cybersecurity platform operated by China's industry ministry warned on Wednesday that it had identified a serious security "backdoor" risk in Anthropic's AI coding tool, Claude Code.

SpaceXAI plans to launch new model with Cursor as soon as Wednesday, The Information reports

SpaceXAI and Cursor plan to launch their first jointly developed AI model as soon as Wednesday, The Information reported, citing a memo sent to staff.

World/China

Trump orders halt to US trade with Spain over NATO spending, Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an immediate halt to all trade with NATO ally Spain, escalating tensions over defence spending and the Iran war, despite European Union rules requiring trade negotiations to be conducted as a single bloc.

Catastrophic storms to test China's resilience in 2026, scientists warn

The floodwaters that ravaged southern China this week look set to expand to other provinces with the imminent arrival of Super Typhoon Bavi, with scientists warning extreme weather would only grow more frequent this year.

With SpaceX Starship, Japan's ispace provides ride-share to the moon

Japanese moon transport company ispace said on Wednesday it would start a new, lower-cost lunar cargo business using the Starship heavy rocket and moon lander developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

International sting arrests 24 over India-based organised crime

An international operation against Indian organized crime groups has led to 24 arrests, US officials said Tuesday, including in connection with the assassination in Canada of a prominent Sikh figure.

Unstable skyscraper sparks major Manhattan evacuation

Emergency crews evacuated a busy Manhattan street block during the Tuesday morning rush hour after structural columns buckled inside a skyscraper undergoing construction work, officials said.