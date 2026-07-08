logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Catastrophic storms to test China's resilience in 2026, scientists warn

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
An aerial view shows flooded industrial buildings by a highway following heavy rainfall in Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 24, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
An aerial view shows flooded industrial buildings by a highway following heavy rainfall in Xinxiang, Henan province, China July 24, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The floodwaters that ravaged southern China this week look set to expand to other provinces with the imminent arrival of Super Typhoon Bavi, with scientists warning extreme weather would only grow more frequent this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The expected weather systems will be sure to test the resilience of the country's densely populated cities and rural communities.

China's National Climate Center expects up to six typhoons to form in the Northwest Pacific and South China Sea in July, more than the average of 3.8. Of these storms, up to three could make landfall, above the norm of 1.8. The intensity of the cyclones will also be stronger, it said.

Scientists say climate change is increasingly exposing the world's second-largest economy to destructive ​weather events, with this year of particular concern due to the expected emergence of the El Nino weather pattern, which could drive up temperatures and fuel more intense typhoons, as hurricanes are known in the Asia-Pacific region.

China is bracing for Super Typhoon Bavi on Saturday, the second tropical cyclone to arrive in a week. Measuring more than 1,000 km (621 miles) in diameter, Bavi briefly made landfall on Monday over the U.S. island of Rota in the Western Pacific with winds in excess of 290 kph (180 mph).

Last week, Typhoon Maysak made landfall on China's southernmost island province of Hainan and quickly swept into the Chinese region of Guangxi, where the storm wreaked the most havoc. The remnants of Maysak also spawned at least two inland tornadoes in central China.

"The problem with these events is that they're just increasing," said Benjamin Horton, dean of the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong.

The magnitude of the events is increasing and there is no time to recover and become resilient, warned Horton, who expects more frequent and more intense cyclones later this year to drop unprecedented amounts of rainfall, triggering floods, landslides, crop damage and a loss of lives.

"This is just going to repeat and repeat and repeat," he said.

WATER, WATER, EVERYWHERE

Towns and villages in Hengzhou, the epicentre of the Guangxi floods, were hit by heavy floodwaters on Monday after dams at local reservoirs failed. At least six people have died in Guangxi, officials said, with 375,000 others affected. The death toll is expected to rise.

"At least a thousand people are stranded in the mountains and it's dark all around and (we need) urgent rescue," according to a call for help posted on Chinese social media on Tuesday. Reuters has not independently verified the post.

After the failure of a medium-sized reservoir on Monday, floodwaters carrying large amounts of mud and silt have inundated downstream farmland and villages, national broadcaster CCTV said.

In some houses, floodwaters reached the second floor, trapping villagers on rooftops as violent torrents rushed around them, CCTV reported.

The largely rural city of Hengzhou, home to more than 1 million residents, has six medium-sized reservoirs and nearly 200 smaller ones.

It is also the starting point of a 70-billion-yuan ($10.3 billion) canal project that is scheduled to open in September.

"The severe impacts of Maysak and the looming threat of Super Typhoon Bavi indicate that the 2026 season is more intense and damaging than a typical year," said Hui Su, chair professor of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

"El Nino is shifting typhoon tracks westward toward China's coast and heightening risks, while climate change makes storms wetter and more destructive."

Last week, the United Nations weather agency raised its forecast for ​the rapid emergence of a strong El Nino occurrence in the coming months.

El Nino is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, potentially ratcheting up global temperatures and raising the risk of ​extreme weather, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Reuters

Catastrophic stormsChinaresilience2026scientists

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
LCH accepts offshore yuan-denominated Chinese Government Bonds as eligible collateral
FINANCE
41 mins ago
Photo by - / CN-STR / AFP Flooded shops along a submerged riverside walk are seen by the overflowing Yongjiang river in Nanning, in China’s southern Guangxi region on July 7, 2026.
Rescuers search for missing in China storms after 100,000 flee
CHINA
1 hour ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China urges Netherlands to keep chip supply chain stable
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration created on March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
China issues 'backdoor' security alert over Anthropic's Claude Code
INNOVATION
3 hours ago
An aerial view shows a crude oil tanker at an oil terminal off Waidiao island in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China January 4, 2023. China Daily via REUTERS
China lifts fuel export curbs for July, sources say
CHINA
3 hours ago
Sino Biopharmaceutical
Hong Kong-listed Sino Biopharma, AstraZeneca sign respiratory drug deal worth up to US$1.9 billion
FINANCE
7 hours ago
An aerial drone photo taken on July 7, 2026 shows rescuers working at the site of a landslide in a village in Nanhe Township, Tanchang County, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
At least 21 killed in landslide in China's Gansu province as rescue efforts end, Xinhua says
CHINA
7 hours ago
Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. AFP
Swiss refiner MKS PAMP marks inagural trades on Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration. REUTERS
Beijing is looking at curbing overseas access to China's top AI models, sources say
FINANCE
21 hours ago
REUTERS
China's DeepSeek developing its own AI chip, sources say
INNOVATION
22 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.