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Pedal towards unity: HKers invited to cycle for 30th handover anniversary

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A citywide smart cycling campaign is inviting Hongkongers to collectively ride more than 1.2 million kilometers as part of celebrations marking the city’s 30th handover anniversary.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Shine Tak Foundation in partnership with Sun Life Hong Kong, “Ride-To-Shine Hong Kong” aims to promote healthy living, environmental awareness and community unity under the theme “Transforming Energy, Lighting Up the City.”

The challenge will begin on July 21, calling on participants to ride a combined 1,202,250 kilometers within four weeks. The target is equivalent to circling the Earth 30 times, symbolizing the community moving forward together for the anniversary, said foundation chairman Lam Kwok-hing.

Lam said 100 smart bikes will be set up at Salisbury Garden in Tsim Sha Tsui from July 21 to August 15. Participants can record and upload their mileage by scanning a QR code.

A mobile platform with three bikes was also launched in Yau Tsim Mong on Wednesday. It will tour all 18 districts in Hong Kong, as well as Greater Bay Area cities including Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Zhongshan, until September, symbolizing closer regional integration.

+2

The campaign also includes a 10-kilometer challenge, with participants encouraged to invite family and friends through a “tag and share” format.

During the campaign period, a 90-minute challenge will also be held. The top three teams or individuals recording the longest cumulative distances within the time limit will win the chance to attend the official National Day event on October 1.

Organizers expect the campaign to generate about 6,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, enough to power an electric vehicle around the world. Lam said the campaign carries a broader message about the strength of collective effort.

He said the foundation has long been committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders through sporting activities that build perseverance, discipline and the ability to face challenges.

Through the campaign, Lam hopes young people can learn to work as a team and better adapt to future challenges and opportunities.

To build momentum for the anniversary, the organizers have also invited youth and community groups, including the Hong Kong Sports Institute, the Scout Association of Hong Kong and Junior Police Call, to support the campaign.

Former cyclist Wong Kam-po, known as the “Asian Cycling King” and serving as event ambassador, encouraged the public to take part, saying every kilometer counts.

As the campaign uses stationary fitness bikes that do not require balancing skills, Wong said the entry barrier is low. He hoped the activity would bring the community together and spread positive energy across the city.

Cycling tips from experts

To improve the riding experience, Hong Kong cyclist Daniel Yip Hon-man advised participants to check the bike’s basic settings before starting. He also recommended keeping a steady pace in the early stage and saving energy for a final sprint.

Former Hong Kong cycling team member Domino Chau Dor-ming said longer sessions would test both fitness and endurance. He suggested having a light snack, such as a banana, before riding and adjusting the seat to a comfortable height to avoid strain.

cycling campaignHong Kong Shine Tak FoundationSun Life Hong Kong“Ride-To-Shine Hong Kong”

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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