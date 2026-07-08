logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Mega events’ economic impact goes beyond overnight visitors, says Law

NEWS
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The economic benefits of major events should not be measured only by whether visitors stay overnight, as even same-day travelers generate spending on transport, dining and experiences, said Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Law said Hong Kong recorded about 26.71 million visitor arrivals in the first half of this year, up 13 percent year-on-year. Mainland visitor arrivals rose 16 percent, while non-mainland arrivals increased 5 percent.

Law said the continued growth largely reflected the success of Hong Kong’s “mega events + tourism” strategy.

Her remarks came as business sector lawmaker Jonathan Stuart Lamport asked how the government would ensure that visitor flows generated by major events could translate into real business gains.

Law said authorities are turning individual events into cross-district and multi-period themed experiences to broaden spending opportunities. She said a new round of “ticket-stub economy” offers will be launched in August, alongside major football events and the musical CATS in Hong Kong.

She said mega events are an important engine for tourism and economic development, as they attract visitors, boost hotel, catering and retail spending, and create jobs in sectors such as transport and event production.

Meanwhile, DAB lawmaker Chan Yung asked how Hong Kong could strengthen cooperation with Greater Bay Area cities to promote multi-destination travel.

Law said the government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board are working on several fronts to promote Greater Bay Area tourism resources, including a showcase in Kuala Lumpur next month.

Separately, tourism sector lawmaker Vivian Kong Man-wai asked about efforts to attract Muslim travelers.

In response, the official quoted that Middle East visitor arrivals rose nearly 40 percent in 2025 and increased a further 13 percent year-on-year in the first five months of this year to 36,000. She said authorities are monitoring whether recent growth has slowed, but remain optimistic about spending by Middle East visitors overall.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
LEAP East HK debut highlights city’s global tech role, says tech chief
NEWS
7 mins ago
(File photo)
Heal Fertility embryo biopsy mix-up prompts calls for tighter reporting rules
NEWS
1 hour ago
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
3 hours ago
34-year-old man found dead after suspected charcoal-burning suicide in Kwun Tong
NEWS
3 hours ago
Fertility clinic opens as usual as visitors inquire about egg freezing after embryo specimen errors
NEWS
3 hours ago
Unsettled weather continues with squally thunderstorms, HKO warns
NEWS
8 hours ago
This year, a total of nine students achieved the maximum score of 45 points in VSA.
VSA Celebrates Record-Breaking IB Success with Nine Perfect Scorers
Morning Recap - July 8, 2026
NEWS
9 hours ago
Police raid drug lab in Sham Shui Po, arrest 3, seize $231,000 narcotics
NEWS
11 hours ago
Father subdues son armed with scissors at transitional housing flat, both injured
NEWS
11 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.