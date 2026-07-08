Cathay Pacific to cut passenger fuel surcharges by 17pc next week

Cathay Pacific will lower passenger fuel surcharges for both long-haul and short-haul flights from next Thursday, July 16, as jet fuel prices continue to fluctuate amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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For flights between Hong Kong and the Southwest Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the surcharge will be reduced from HK$1,164 to HK$965, representing a drop of about 17 percent.

For short-haul flights, the surcharge will be cut from HK$290 to HK$241, down around 16.9 percent.

The surcharge for flights between Hong Kong and the South Asian subcontinent will also decrease from HK$541 to HK$448.

However, fuel surcharges for flights from Hong Kong to the mainland will remain unchanged at HK$165.

The airline said it will continue to review passenger fuel surcharges every two weeks to respond more flexibly to changes in jet fuel prices.