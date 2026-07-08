MTR steps up escalator safety drive after 233 incidents in first half of 2026

The MTR Corporation is stepping up efforts to promote escalator safety after recording 233 related incidents in the first half of this year.

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The railway operator records more than 500 escalator incidents on average each year, with elderly passengers accounting for nearly half of the total cases.

More than 60 percent of the cases recorded so far this year involved passengers walking on escalators, bumping into others or carrying bulky items.

Cheris Lee Yuen-ling, deputy director of the operating and metro segment, said the rise in incidents was linked to increasing passenger numbers and an aging population. She added that government transport concessions have also encouraged more elderly residents to travel.

Lee said many incidents occurred when passengers failed to hold the handrail. MTR escalators are designed to stop automatically when sensors detect foreign objects, but passengers who are not holding the handrail may lose their balance and fall when the escalator stops suddenly, she said.

The MTR has partnered with award-winning actor Kent Cheng Jak-si to produce a promotional video for its escalator safety campaign. The video will be shown at stations and on social media platforms.

At the campaign launch, Cheng urged commuters to “stand still” on escalators and advised those who feel unwell or are carrying heavy luggage to use station lifts instead.

In the coming weeks, the MTR will deploy safety ambassadors in red vests at stations to guide passengers on the proper use of escalators and lifts.

The company will also set up a themed booth with interactive games at the upcoming Hong Kong Book Fair to raise public awareness of escalator safety.