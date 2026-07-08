logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

MTR steps up escalator safety drive after 233 incidents in first half of 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The MTR Corporation is stepping up efforts to promote escalator safety after recording 233 related incidents in the first half of this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The railway operator records more than 500 escalator incidents on average each year, with elderly passengers accounting for nearly half of the total cases.

More than 60 percent of the cases recorded so far this year involved passengers walking on escalators, bumping into others or carrying bulky items.

Cheris Lee Yuen-ling, deputy director of the operating and metro segment, said the rise in incidents was linked to increasing passenger numbers and an aging population. She added that government transport concessions have also encouraged more elderly residents to travel.

Lee said many incidents occurred when passengers failed to hold the handrail. MTR escalators are designed to stop automatically when sensors detect foreign objects, but passengers who are not holding the handrail may lose their balance and fall when the escalator stops suddenly, she said.

The MTR has partnered with award-winning actor Kent Cheng Jak-si to produce a promotional video for its escalator safety campaign. The video will be shown at stations and on social media platforms.

At the campaign launch, Cheng urged commuters to “stand still” on escalators and advised those who feel unwell or are carrying heavy luggage to use station lifts instead.

In the coming weeks, the MTR will deploy safety ambassadors in red vests at stations to guide passengers on the proper use of escalators and lifts.

The company will also set up a themed booth with interactive games at the upcoming Hong Kong Book Fair to raise public awareness of escalator safety.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Source: GIS)
HKUST and French companies to launch campus low-carbon retrofit pilot project
NEWS
26 mins ago
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
37 mins ago
HK departure tax revenue tops $2b since levy increase
NEWS
41 mins ago
Pedal towards unity: HKers invited to cycle for 30th handover anniversary
NEWS
1 hour ago
(file photo)
Cathay Pacific to cut passenger fuel surcharges by 17pc next week
NEWS
1 hour ago
Government seeks operators for 26 cultural venues under new business model
NEWS
2 hours ago
LEAP East HK debut highlights city’s global tech role, says tech chief
NEWS
3 hours ago
Mega events’ economic impact goes beyond overnight visitors, says Law
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Heal Fertility embryo biopsy mix-up prompts calls for tighter reporting rules
NEWS
4 hours ago
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
6 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
WELLNESS
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.