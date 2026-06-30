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Morning Recap - June 30, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Infant Danny discharged as 'Save Lily' parents accuse Sweden of imposing lawyer

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The parents at the centre of the "Save Lily" case said their infant son Danny was discharged from Eastern Hospital on Monday afternoon after recovering from a fever, and was taken back to his care facility by social workers.

$270m cocaine haul: Police seize another 120kg on Aberdeen yacht

Police have discovered another batch of cocaine in Aberdeen typhoon shelter, seizing about 120 kilograms of the drug and arresting a 45-year-old female boat owner on Monday, bringing the total haul from two operations to about 361 kilograms worth about HK$270 million.

Over 300 fans pack Olympian City for Japan-Brazil World Cup clash

More than 300 football fans packed the atrium of Olympian City shopping mall in the early hours of Tuesday to watch the World Cup last-32 match between Japan and Brazil, with the atmosphere described as electric.

World/China News

EU Commission HQ forced to shut air-conditioning as heatwave hits Brussels

The European Commission's Berlaymont headquarters was forced to shut down its air-conditioning system on Friday due to the extreme heatwave sweeping across Europe, leaving staff sweltering.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Venezuela quake miracles: 18-day-old baby saved after 32 hours; man pulled alive after 106

An 18-day-old baby and his mother have been rescued after being trapped for 32 hours under rubble following the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Venezuela's north-central coast on Wednesday, while a 21-year-old man was also pulled alive after 106 hours.

X@StateDept
X@StateDept

One killed in shooting at site of California World Cup fan zone

One person was killed and another seriously injured on Sunday in a shooting at a popular entertainment spot in San Jose, California, that has been hosting a World Cup "fan zone" screening matches, police said.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall Street ends higher as US, Iran attacks ease; major tech-related shares jump

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting a record closing high, as weekend hostilities between the United States and Iran eased and as major technology-related shares rose following recent selling.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Sports

Gabriel Martinelli's late winner helps Brazil rally past Japan

Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Brazil climbed out of a halftime hole to send Japan packing 2-1 in a World Cup round of 32 match Monday in Houston.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

S Korea football chief probed over 'rigged' coach pick after World Cup crash

South Korean police have launched an investigation into allegations that Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu improperly appointed Hong Myung-bo as national team head coach without formal interviews or board approval, following the team's shock elimination from the World Cup group stage.

South Korean police have launched an investigation into allegations that Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu
South Korean police have launched an investigation into allegations that Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu

Editorial

The superconnector in a multipolar world: reflecting on Hong Kong's evolution 29 years after the handover

Tomorrow marks the 29th anniversary of the return of Hong Kong to China - a historical watershed signifying the twilight of the British Empire and a pivotal chapter in China's national rejuvenation. Originally ceded after the Opium Wars, when steam-powered warships of the First Industrial Revolution forced open China's doors, Hong Kong was utilized by Britain as a strategic springboard into the Pearl River Delta.

Opinion

A win-win solution for fun and consumer rights | Fongmula | Francis Fong

Claw machine shops have expanded rapidly across Hong Kong, becoming a popular pastime in shopping malls and street corners alike. Offering entertainment driven by skill and the thrill of chance, these games hold a unique appeal for the youth. However, beneath the flashing lights, the craze is exposing critical gaps in local consumer protection.

Summer in a glass: the quiet intelligence of cold brew tea | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

When summer settles over Hong Kong, even the most disciplined tea drinker begins to look for a different kind of pleasure. There are afternoons when the usual ritual of steam and porcelain feels too heavy for the weather. On those days, I find myself reaching for cold brew tea.

Cold brew tea can be the perfect complement to a hot summer’s day.
Cold brew tea can be the perfect complement to a hot summer’s day.
recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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