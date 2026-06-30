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NEWS

Ex-Democratic Party chief Wu Chi-wai freed after 47 subversion case sentence

NEWS
33 mins ago
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Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai was released from Stanley Prison early on Tuesday after serving a four-year-five-month sentence for subversion.

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Two black seven-seater vehicles left the prison around 5.45am, with Wu believed to be in one of them. About 10 police officers were seen guarding outside the prison, while officers were also deployed outside his home at Ngan Fung House, Fung Tak Estate in Diamond Hill.

Wu returned to his home around 6am, carrying two large bags of personal belongings. When asked by reporters, he briefly said: "Thank you everyone," before entering the building without further comment.

Wu Chi-wai was among 47 people convicted of conspiracy to subvert state power in connection with the pro-democracy primaries, which aimed to gain a legislative majority and veto the budget to force the government to respond to five demands. Sentences ranged from four years and two months to 10 years.

Wu Chi-wai subversion case prison release

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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