New sunken plaza planned for Statue Square Gardens by 2031 

A new sunken plaza is set to greet visitors at Statue Square Gardens when its comprehensive revamp is completed in 2031. The upgrade will be carried out alongside the construction of a pedestrian tunnel linking the Central MTR Station directly to the harbourfront.

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The project is part of the New Central Harbourfront Site 3 development, which aims to create a new city landmark with an integrated connection system linking the mall, harbourfront, and public transport.

Approximately 100 metres long, the proposed tunnel will run beneath Statue Square Gardens and Connaught Road Central to offer visitors convenient barrier-free access.

To facilitate overall user experience, a new public toilet and additional lift near the gardens will be added to improve accessibility.

With construction scheduled to begin by 2027, portions of Statue Square Gardens will be temporarily closed. Authorities view this as an ideal opportunity to better integrate the public space with the surrounding commercial areas.

According to a document submitted by the Development Bureau, design improvements have been proposed after consultants assessed and found the site lacks significant historical or cultural value.

The revamp works will be undertaken by the developer and handed over to the Leisure and Cultural Services Department for management upon completion.

Under the current proposal, the upgraded garden will feature a central sunken plaza surrounded by stepped seating on three sides. This seating area will be seamlessly integrated with new trees and shrubs to provide ample shade and help buffer surrounding traffic noise.

While the square-shaped water feature will be retained, a new non-stepped design and small-scale ground works have been suggested to create a coherent visual with the neighbouring Cenotaph and a waterfall.

Because approximately 2,000 square meters of Statue Square Gardens will be occupied during the tunnel's construction, authorities noted that the garden enhancement project will be carried out in carefully managed phases.

The bureau stressed ongoing communication with the developer and stakeholders over the garden design, adding that feedback during the consultations will be taken into account to refine the proposals.

It is understood that the project will be discussed at the Central and Western District Council meeting next Thursday (Jul 9).