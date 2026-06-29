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NEWS

Off-duty Hong Kong police officer admits upskirting and attempting to seize colleague's revolver

NEWS
56 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

An off-duty police officer attached to the National Security Department admitted on Monday (Jun 29) to secretly filming beneath a woman's skirt at an MTR station and attempting to seize a colleague's loaded service revolver.

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Ko Chun-chung, 39, pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, sitting as a District Court, to one count of unlawful recording or observing of intimate parts and one count of attempting to possess a firearm without a license.

Deputy District Judge Li Chi-ho said the offenses were likely to warrant an immediate custodial sentence, describing Ko as having "knowingly broken the law" despite being a police officer.

The court heard that Ko followed a woman onto an escalator at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station on January 15, 2025, and used his mobile phone to film underneath her skirt. The victim became suspicious after feeling an object strike her leg, confronted Ko and took his phone before seeking help from MTR staff.

After his arrest, Ko tried to grab a senior officer's holstered revolver, which was loaded with six rounds of ammunition, while being escorted to a holding cell at Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station.

A struggle lasting about 20 seconds followed before officers restrained him. Two officers sustained injuries, while the firearm remained secured in its holster.

The defense said Ko had acted out of shame and intended to take his own life rather than harm others after being caught filming the victim.

Judge Li said the attempted gun grab posed a serious risk given Ko's knowledge of firearms as a serving police officer.

The case was adjourned to July 13 for sentencing. Ko was remanded to Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre pending two psychiatric reports and a psychological assessment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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