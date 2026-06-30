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WORLD

S Korea football chief probed over 'rigged' coach pick after World Cup crash

WORLD
4 hours ago
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South Korean police have launched an investigation into allegations that Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu
South Korean police have launched an investigation into allegations that Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu

S Korea football chief faces police probe over 'rigged' appointment of national coach after World Cup exit

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South Korean police have launched an investigation into allegations that Korea Football Association chief Chung Mong-gyu improperly appointed Hong Myung-bo as national team head coach without formal interviews or board approval, following the team's shock elimination from the World Cup group stage.

Seoul police confirmed they have received eight complaints since 2024 related to Hong's appointment, including a named complaint filed last July accusing Chung of abuse of power. The National Team Power Reinforcement Committee, responsible for selecting the coach, was reportedly bypassed by senior KFA officials, with Hong appointed without proper procedure.

Hong resigned on the day South Korea were eliminated
Hong resigned on the day South Korea were eliminated

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has confirmed procedural violations, and the Seoul Administrative Court has ruled the appointment unlawful, rejecting the KFA's attempt to overturn disciplinary action against Chung. The KFA is appealing.

Police said the investigation took two years as they awaited the outcome of administrative proceedings. They are examining whether Chung and other senior officials used fraudulent or coercive means to interfere with the KFA's operations.

Hong resigned on the day South Korea were eliminated, cutting short his contract that was due to run until the Asian Cup in January. Chung had already announced he would step down after the World Cup.

President Lee Jae-myung issued a rare statement on social media, saying: "If the national team coach is selected based on factional interests rather than true ability, the outcome of a crushing defeat is inevitable." He vowed sweeping reforms to prevent such practices and restore public confidence in Korean football.

South Korea football corruption Hong Myung-bo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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