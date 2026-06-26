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Police arrest 8 in two-day anti-vice operation in Sham Shui Po

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police arrested eight people in a two-day anti-vice operation in Sham Shui Po, with two women already appearing in court on Monday, authorities said.

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Officers from the Sham Shui Po district special duty squad raided a suspected vice establishment on Monday afternoon under Operation HOVERWINGS, arresting a 50-year-old foreign woman for assisting in managing a vice establishment. Five other foreign women aged between 26 and 40 were arrested for breach of conditions of stay.

Police seized condoms, lubricant, massage oil and towels at the unit. All six women are being detained for investigation.

Two other women arrested on Sunday have been charged with breach of conditions of stay, with their cases heard at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Monday morning.

Police said the operation is ongoing and they will dismantle signs that can reasonably be interpreted as advertising prostitution services.

Sham Shui Po vice operation arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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