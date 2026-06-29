logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

One killed in shooting at site of California World Cup fan zone

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

One person was killed and another seriously injured on Sunday in a shooting at a popular entertainment spot in San Jose, California, that has been hosting a World Cup "fan zone" screening matches, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

There were no World Cup games being screened at the time of the shooting, with the only match of the day in the tournament finishing around 2 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

"One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," San Jose police said in a post on social media platform X.

"This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Several surrounding streets are closed in the area."

The incident occurred at San Pedro Square, one of several places in the San Francisco Bay Area where huge crowds have gathered for lively "watch parties" showing World Cup matches on big screens.

The Bay Area has hosted five World Cup matches so far, with the last game a knockout match on Wednesday between Bosnia and co-hosts the United States.

A Reuters journalist at the scene saw a heavy police presence, multiple police vehicles and a person on a stretcher partially covered by a white sheet being rushed away from the area by people in uniforms.

The scene was cordoned off and most bars in the area were closed after the incident.

A security guard, who declined to be named because she was not authorised to speak to media, said she saw the injured person in distress.

"The person was still moaning and groaning. There was blood around his neck and upper back," she said. "Police were talking to security and a couple of witnesses."

There are several dozen fan zones across the Bay Area.

Reuters

World Cup 2026shootingSan Jose

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo
Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan
WORLD
15-06-2026 14:47 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mexico opens World Cup with passion, parties and protests
WORLD
12-06-2026 04:10 HKT
Photo: Reuters
12 killed, 9 injured in Johannesburg shooting, South African police say
WORLD
11-06-2026 04:43 HKT
Gunfire kills teen, wounds three after US graduation ceremony
WORLD
05-06-2026 07:56 HKT
Marker cones over potential evidence behind yellow tape cordoning an area, after a shooting incident near the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 23, 2026. (Reuters)
Suspect dies after trading gunfire with officers near White House, Secret Service says
WORLD
24-05-2026 11:08 HKT
Photo: Reuters
5 dead, including 2 suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque
WORLD
19-05-2026 07:49 HKT
Photo by - / US ATTORNEY FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLOMBIA / AFP This image released as part of the US Government's Memorandum in Support of Pretrial Detention filed on April 29, 2026 shows a photo the defendant Cole Allen took of himself in a mirror at approximately 8:03pm ET while in his hotel room at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026, according to the memorandum.
Justice Dept releases footage of Trump shooting suspect
WORLD
01-05-2026 12:37 HKT
Photo by DANNY KEMP / AFP A screen grab taken from a video filmed by an AFP reporter shows armed agents moving to the stage after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026.
Trump shooting scare renews 'staged' conspiracy theory
WORLD
28-04-2026 14:38 HKT
Trump and Jiang (Reuters)
From sparring partner to gala chaos: Jiang Weijia again in the spotlight with Trump
WORLD
26-04-2026 22:37 HKT
Members of the audience file out of the ballroom after a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
World leaders react to Washington gala shooting
WORLD
26-04-2026 18:57 HKT
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
20 hours ago
A man sits outside a Harvey Nichols store in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
FINANCE
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.