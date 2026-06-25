Infant Danny discharged as 'Save Lily' parents accuse Sweden of imposing lawyer

The parents at the centre of the "Save Lily" case said their infant son Danny was discharged from Eastern Hospital on Monday afternoon after recovering from a fever, and was taken back to his care facility by social workers.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mr Tsang and Ms Kwan said doctors examined Danny around 11am and confirmed his symptoms including fever, runny nose and cough had cleared, with good appetite, allowing his discharge.

In a separate development, the parents accused the Norrkoping District Court of "imposing" a lawyer on them without notice on June 11, with the lawyer representing them without consultation. They argued the appointed lawyer would tilt custody proceedings in favour of Swedish authorities, as court documents delivered to the lawyer would be considered received even if the lawyer failed to notify them.

The parents said they have requested the court to dismiss the lawyer, deliver documents through proper international legal channels, and hold a hearing to oppose the case being handled in writing.