logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Infant Danny discharged as 'Save Lily' parents accuse Sweden of imposing lawyer

NEWS
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The parents at the centre of the "Save Lily" case said their infant son Danny was discharged from Eastern Hospital on Monday afternoon after recovering from a fever, and was taken back to his care facility by social workers.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mr Tsang and Ms Kwan said doctors examined Danny around 11am and confirmed his symptoms including fever, runny nose and cough had cleared, with good appetite, allowing his discharge.

In a separate development, the parents accused the Norrkoping District Court of "imposing" a lawyer on them without notice on June 11, with the lawyer representing them without consultation. They argued the appointed lawyer would tilt custody proceedings in favour of Swedish authorities, as court documents delivered to the lawyer would be considered received even if the lawyer failed to notify them.

The parents said they have requested the court to dismiss the lawyer, deliver documents through proper international legal channels, and hold a hearing to oppose the case being handled in writing.

Save Lily Danny discharged custody dispute女

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Parents urge reunions under watch as SWD recommends home-born baby Danny stay in care
NEWS
25-06-2026 13:46 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
Parents call for family reunion as baby Danny recovers from fever
NEWS
22-06-2026 13:52 HKT
2-month-old Danny hospitalised with fever, parents allowed to stay overnight
NEWS
22-06-2026 04:08 HKT
Save Lily | Swedish court to decide on daughter's return if DNA proves parenthood
NEWS
05-06-2026 01:57 HKT
(Online photo)
DNA test confirms baby Danny's parenthood: sources
NEWS
04-06-2026 12:58 HKT
Parents in 'Save Lily' case released on bail, vow to cooperate with probe
NEWS
04-06-2026 01:56 HKT
Couple in newborn registration case agrees to DNA test as child neglect probe continues
NEWS
03-06-2026 19:22 HKT
Couple in newborn registration case remains in custody as neighbors speak out
NEWS
03-06-2026 17:03 HKT
(Online photo)
Lawmaker seeks protection order over parents’ ‘mind-boggling’ DNA refusal for newborn
NEWS
03-06-2026 13:47 HKT
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
20 hours ago
A man sits outside a Harvey Nichols store in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
FINANCE
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.