Over 300 fans pack Olympian City for Japan-Brazil World Cup clash

More than 300 football fans packed the atrium of Olympian City shopping mall in the early hours of Tuesday to watch the World Cup last-32 match between Japan and Brazil, with the atmosphere described as electric.

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Fans began arriving before kick-off to secure spots, with many sitting on the floor. Supporters wore jerseys of both teams, waved flags and brought snacks to enjoy the match. The crowd filled the ground floor atrium, with dozens more watching from the first and second floors.

Japan supporter Mr Tsang said he came specifically to cheer for Japan and would stay until the final whistle, adding that a draw would be acceptable. Brazil fan Mr Tsang, also surnamed Tsang, predicted a 3-1 win for Brazil and said watching with a large crowd made the experience particularly exciting.