logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Summer in a glass: the quiet intelligence of cold brew tea | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

INSIGHTS
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Cold brew tea can be the perfect complement to a hot summer’s day.
Cold brew tea can be the perfect complement to a hot summer’s day.

When summer settles over Hong Kong, even the most disciplined tea drinker begins to look for a different kind of pleasure. There are afternoons when the usual ritual of steam and porcelain feels too heavy for the weather. On those days, I find myself reaching for cold brew tea. It has the elegance of restraint. It is refreshing without being crude, expressive without excess, and perhaps most importantly, it reveals a gentler side of the leaf that hot water often pushes too hard.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

There is real science behind this softness. Bitterness in tea usually comes from a faster extraction of catechins, tannins, and caffeine at higher temperatures. Hot water pulls these compounds out with force. Cold water moves more slowly. It still draws out aroma, sweetness, amino acids, and texture, but with less emphasis on the harsher elements. The result is a cup that feels smoother, rounder, and often more floral. It also tends to contain less caffeine than a standard hot infusion, which makes it particularly appealing in the evening. For those of us who still enjoy tea after dinner but no longer wish to negotiate with insomnia at two in the morning, this is a civilized solution.

There are several ways to prepare it, each with its own character. The simplest is the classic cold brew. Loose leaves are placed in cool water and left in the refrigerator for several hours, sometimes overnight. For this method, I am very fond of Biluochun. Its gentle sweetness and soft green aroma become almost silky when brewed this way. Japanese sencha also performs beautifully, especially if you enjoy a cleaner, more marine profile.

Then there is ice brew, which is more precise and more poetic. A small amount of ice is placed directly over the leaves and allowed to melt slowly. This creates an exceptionally concentrated and delicate liquor. High grade sencha is superb here, as is a refined high mountain oolong. The slow melt preserves detail and gives the tea a luminous clarity.

Ice drip is more architectural. Water, often in the form of melting ice, falls slowly through the tea in measured drops. It feels almost like a laboratory instrument, but the result can be extraordinary. Light oolongs are especially suited to this method. A fragrant Taiwanese oolong becomes almost crystalline.

The fourth method is flash chill. You brew the tea hot with precision, then cool it rapidly over ice. This is ideal when you want brightness and aroma with immediate refreshment. Sencha works very well, and pu-erh can also be fascinating if handled carefully.

For evenings, I often return to darker teas as well. A well chosen pu-erh prepared by cold brew can be deeply satisfying. The earthiness becomes quieter, the texture softer, and the whole cup feels calm and grounding. In summer, that balance matters. Cold brew tea is not simply tea served cold. It is a different philosophy of extraction, one that rewards patience and understands that in heat, as in life, gentleness often carries the most elegance.

Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A win-win solution for fun and consumer rights | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
40 mins ago
HKTDC boosts sales for China Tea & Herbalworld through online promotions and mainland office expansion. HKTDC
HKTDC brews new business for local tea brand | Market Pulse | HKTDC
INSIGHTS
29-06-2026 01:16 HKT
US-Iran MoU cannot erase decades of hostility | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
29-06-2026 01:13 HKT
Hong Kong poised to take off with new space opportunity | FHKI Industry Connect | Dr Alfred Ng, FHKI Deputy Chairman
INSIGHTS
26-06-2026 04:36 HKT
In Hong Kong courts, justice is found in two tongues | Beyond The Law | José Antonio Maurellet SC
INSIGHTS
26-06-2026 04:30 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
After 15 years, is Apple’s new Siri finally getting smarter? | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
25-06-2026 03:13 HKT
Inside the global evolution of Centre Pompidou | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan
INSIGHTS
25-06-2026 03:06 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Eternal sanctuary: the beating heart of Arab society | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
25-06-2026 02:58 HKT
Finance moves beyond gatekeeper role to business accelerator | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung
INSIGHTS
24-06-2026 05:21 HKT
Hong Kong’s citywide celebration of Chinese culture | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
24-06-2026 05:17 HKT
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
22 hours ago
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
8 hours ago
A man sits outside a Harvey Nichols store in Manchester, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, May 26, 2020. REUTERS
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
FINANCE
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.