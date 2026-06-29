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INSIGHTS

A win-win solution for fun and consumer rights | Fongmula | Francis Fong

INSIGHTS
43 mins ago
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​Claw machine shops have expanded rapidly across Hong Kong, becoming a popular pastime in shopping malls and street corners alike. Offering entertainment driven by skill and the thrill of chance, these games hold a unique appeal for the youth. However, beneath the flashing lights, the craze is exposing critical gaps in local consumer protection.

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According to the Consumer Council, complaints regarding claw machines have surged drastically from just 16 cases two years ago to 138 last year. This sharp rise highlights systemic structural issues regarding industry regulation and transparency.

​Several cases have raised questions about business ethics. In one instance, a consumer spent around HK$200 over 40 attempts, only to retrieve an empty box. Others reported that claws abruptly released prizes upon reaching the top, triggering suspicions of preprogrammed mechanics. Such incidents suggest outcomes may rely on machine settings rather than luck or skill, undermining consumer trust and bordering on unfair trade practices.

​Technologically, modern claw machines are sophisticated systems utilizing digital control and voltage regulation. Operators can adjust grip strength, angles, and win rates to influence odds directly.

In mature markets such as Japan and Taiwan, machines typically feature a “guaranteed win” mechanism, in which claw strength increases to 100 percent after a certain amount of money has been spent. This strikes a balance between entertainment and fairness, preventing endless spending without reward.

In contrast, Hong Kong lacks these standards. Most machines feature weak grips and hidden settings, leaving consumers in the dark. Introducing a transparent system, such as mandatory disclosure of machine parameters or guaranteed win mechanisms, could restore industry credibility.

The Consumer Council recommends enhancing information disclosure by requiring operators to display contact and management details. Ultimately, a balanced framework must protect consumers without erasing the game’s core thrill of chance.

Francis Fong is a Hong Kong IT and Telecom expert who frequently represents the industry in public discussions about innovation, digital transformation, and technology policies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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