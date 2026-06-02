Morning Recap - June 2, 2026

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60-year-old cyclist dies after being dragged under bus in Kwai Chung

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A 60-year-old food delivery cyclist died after being struck and dragged beneath a double-decker bus in Kwai Chung on Monday afternoon, with the bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Woman jumps into sea after quarrel with boyfriend in Tai Kok Tsui, rescued with lifebuoy

A woman in her 20s was rescued by her boyfriend after she jumped into the sea following a quarrel on Monday night in Tai Kok Tsui, police said.

Smoke from Kennedy Town construction site sparks alert, roads temporarily closed

White smoke was seen rising from a construction site on Belcher's Street near the Western District Kaifong Welfare Association in Kennedy Town around 8pm on Monday, prompting a police and fire services response, authorities said.

3 men arrested in animal smuggling busts at Shenzhen Bay, Lok Ma Chau

Hong Kong Customs arrested three male inbound passengers in separate animal smuggling cases at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line and Shenzhen Bay control points on Monday, seizing hamsters, a cat and birds.

HK Customs

World/China News

UN facing bankruptcy as US and China withhold billions in funding

The United Nations is heading towards bankruptcy as the United States and China withhold billions in payments, with Secretary-General António Guterres warning of a "race to bankruptcy" and "a very real prospect of the financial collapse of our organisation", according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Photo: Reuters

Foreign man hit by train in Pattaya, body parts scattered over 200 metres

A foreign man was killed after being hit by an express passenger train in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province on May 30, with body parts scattered over a 200-metre area, police said.

Up to 12,000 climbers ignore Mount Fuji closure each year, data shows

An estimated 8,000 to 12,000 people illegally enter Mount Fuji's climbing trails during the closed season each year, despite government warnings and barriers, according to data analysis by Yomiuri Shimbun and location intelligence firm Location AI.

Chinese, US militaries hold candid talks on air and maritime safety in Hawaii

Representatives from the Chinese and US militaries held a working group meeting of the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement in Hawaii from May 28 to 29, the People's Liberation Army Navy said on Monday.

Iranian media: Tehran suspends negotiations via mediators with US

Iran's Tasnim news agency said Tehran was suspending all exchanges with mediators in peace talks with the United States on Monday, blaming Israel's ongoing invasion of Lebanon.

Photo: Reuters

Market

Wall St ends higher, boosted by tech gains, US-Iran peace hopes

Wall Street stocks posted modest gains on Monday as investors watched developments in U.S.-Iran peace negotiations and cheered the unveiling of a new computer chip that promises to bring artificial intelligence to personal computing.

Editorial

Hong Kong becomes largest global wealth management hub, but diversification is needed

According to a report by an international consulting firm, Hong Kong has officially overtaken Switzerland for the first time as the world's largest cross-border wealth management hub. Hong Kong held US$2.95 trillion (HK$23.13 trillion) in assets in 2025, narrowly eclipsing Switzerland's US$2.94 trillion.

Opinion

Huawei's new chip design framework steers past US curbs

Huawei Technologies has introduced a new semiconductor development principle dubbed the "Tau (T) Law," marking the first time a Chinese tech giant has proposed an alternative architectural framework to steer the global chip industry amid tightening US technology curbs.

Liquid gold, coupled with some addictive Cantonese bites

For years, champagne in Asia was treated as a drink for caviar, canapes, and the polite rituals of a Western table. I have never fully agreed with that. Some of the most memorable bottles I have opened were not beside oysters or blinis, but in Hong Kong, with Cantonese food laid out properly, without pretense.