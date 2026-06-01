HK Electric rolls out new scheme to charge EVs off-peak with lower bills

HK Electric announced on Monday a new Residential Electric Vehicle Time-of-Use Tariff Scheme, allowing the city's owners to charge at a cheaper rate as the city sleeps.

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The new scheme, open for applications starting today, aims to encourage customers to shift electric vehicle (EV) charging to off-peak hours for better energy cost management and optimized power grid utilization.

Under the new mechanism, owners who charge their EVs at residential car parks between 2am and 6am, also known as the "Super Off-Peak" period, will receive a rebate of 18.7 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Those charging during the "Off-Peak" periods of 6am to 8am and 11pm to 2am will receive a rebate of 9.3 cents per kilowatt-hour.

On the other hand, charging during the “On-peak" period from 8am to 11pm will incur a surcharge of 18.7 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Leung Wai-kin, the company's general manager of customer services, said the new mechanism aims to offer users more flexible and convenient charging options while lowering energy expenses.

Highlighting that EVs produce no roadside emissions compared to private petrol cars, Leung noted that charging at residential car parks can save nearly 90 percent on fuel costs.

He believed the new scheme would help ease grid load during peak hours and improve the overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the power system.

Committed to promoting EV development in the city, HK Electric said it has provided free one-stop technical support for 470 housing estates under the government's EV Charging at Home Subsidy Scheme(EHSS) as of date.

Among them, 191 projects have completed the installation of charging infrastructure, covering about 21,600 parking spaces.