UN facing bankruptcy as US and China withhold billions in funding

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UN says protecting children online an 'urgent priority'
29-05-2026 19:16 HKT
Israel, Russia added to UN blacklist on sexual violence in conflicts
29-05-2026 11:03 HKT
No major breakthroughs in Trump-Xi summit, UN chief says
20-05-2026 17:31 HKT
UN says can feed a million more Afghan children if wars stop
14-05-2026 16:32 HKT
Rubio calls Hormuz resolution test for UN, urges against vetoes
06-05-2026 12:43 HKT
US wants curbs on China as a condition for paying UN dues, report says
29-04-2026 15:18 HKT
'Looming' risk of nuclear arms race, UN proliferation meeting hears
28-04-2026 10:25 HKT
Crunch nuclear proliferation meeting at UN amid raging global wars
25-04-2026 14:45 HKT
Extreme heat threatens global food systems, UN agencies warn
22-04-2026 19:48 HKT