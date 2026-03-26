logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Up to 12,000 climbers ignore Mount Fuji closure each year, data shows

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

An estimated 8,000 to 12,000 people illegally enter Mount Fuji's climbing trails during the closed season each year, despite government warnings and barriers, according to data analysis by Yomiuri Shimbun and location intelligence firm Location AI.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Mount Fuji's four climbing routes – Fujinomiya, Subashiri, Gotemba on the Shizuoka side and Yoshida on the Yamanashi side – are only open from early July to September 10 each year.

Prefectural governments have installed signs and barriers between the fifth and sixth stations, but climbers continue to ignore them. Between 2019 and 2025, 79 people have been involved in mountain accidents during the closed season, with 19 deaths.

The analysis, based on mobile phone location data, found that the Fujinomiya route – which allows car access to the fifth station and offers the shortest path to the summit – accounts for about half of the illegal climbs. Climbers aged 50 and above make up more than half of the total.

The data does not include foreign tourists, who account for 20 to 50 percent of climbers during the open season. The actual number of illegal climbs is likely higher, as foreign climbers have been involved in accidents during the closed season.

A local official said the figures were higher than expected and called for more effective countermeasures.

Mount Fuji illegal climbing closure

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Casa Hotel in Yau Ma Tei closes after years of service, 162 rooms bid farewell
NEWS
22 hours ago
Japan holds first summit on Fuji eruption response, warns of up to 30cm of ash in worst-case scenario
WORLD
26-03-2026 05:36 HKT
Central footbridge closes after 19 years, makes way for new development
NEWS
19-02-2026 03:33 HKT
General view of cherry blossom trees with Mount Fuji in the background at Lake Kawaguchiko, Fujikawaguchiko, Japan, April 14, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Perez Gallardo/File Photo
Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival cancelled due to overtourism
WORLD
05-02-2026 19:00 HKT
ANN Screen Capture
Police rescue Chinese student who ignored ban to climb Mt Fuji
WORLD
27-01-2026 06:49 HKT
HK travel agency shuts down without notice, 1,500 customers affected
NEWS
02-12-2025 23:34 HKT
Customs arrest two over Alliance Medical Center closure
NEWS
07-05-2025 21:35 HKT
Cloud-covered Kowloon Peak sparks comparisons to Mount Fuji
NEWS
21-04-2025 10:55 HKT
Foreign man hit by train in Pattaya, body parts scattered over 200 metres
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
Iranian media: Tehran suspends negotiations via mediators with US
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Xinhua
Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report
WORLD
21 hours ago
(File photo)
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
NEWS
8 hours ago
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.