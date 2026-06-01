Netizens' elaborate MTR 'fare evasion" conspiracy derailed by wholesome reality

An online mystery involving dozens of scattered transit tickets and a suspected underground fare-evasion syndicate was swiftly derailed on Monday after the railway company revealed a much more wholesome reality.

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The drama began on Monday morning when a commuter uploaded a photograph taken at Mei Foo Station, showing an elderly woman surrounded by at least sixty to seventy single-journey MTR tickets scattered across the floor.

The uploader claimed that transit staff had contacted the police but admitted to having no idea what was actually happening.

The sight of so many tickets quickly set the local internet abuzz, with imaginative social media users immediately launching into amateur detective mode to figure out why a single passenger would be carrying such a massive stack of cards.

Creative commentators quickly cooked up an elaborate theory, suggesting the woman might be a courier for a highly coordinated, money-saving fare evasion scheme.

To illustrate, netizens calculated that a standard adult trip from Tuen Mun to Chai Wan using an Octopus card costs over thirty dollars.

However, they theorized that if a commuter entered the gates in Tuen Mun with a cheap local ticket and exited in Chai Wan using another cheap ticket bought from a nearby station, they could theoretically save about HK$20 per trip.

Under this wild conspiracy, the elderly woman was suspected of acting as a middleman who would validate the exit tickets at a nearby station before distributing them to fare-dodging commuters.

While the internet was busy mapping out this fictional transit cartel, the actual explanation turned out to be far more innocent and heartwarming.

When contacted about the incident, the MTR Corporation clarified that the entire mystery was born of a simple, clumsy accident.

A transit employee had just emptied the ticket collection bins from the turnstiles when they accidentally dropped the entire load onto the station floor.

Far from being a mastermind of fare evasion, the elderly woman was simply a kind-hearted passenger who had immediately stepped in to help the embarrassed staff member gather the scattered tickets.