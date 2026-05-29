logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iranian media: Tehran suspends negotiations via mediators with US

WORLD
20 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran's Tasnim news agency said Tehran was suspending all exchanges with mediators in peace talks with the United States on Monday, blaming Israel's ongoing invasion of Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Given the continuing crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) in Lebanon and considering that Lebanon was one of the preconditions for the ceasefire and that this ceasefire has now been violated on all fronts, including Lebanon, the Iranian negotiating team is suspending dialogues and exchange of texts through mediators," Tasnim reported.

It said Iran was demanding the "immediate cessation" of Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and its withdrawal from areas it occupied in its northern neighbour as a precondition for resuming talks.

Israel's military has pushed further into southern Lebanon than at any time since it ended its occupation of the region in 2000. On Monday it warned residents of the capital Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate ahead of strikes.

Tasnim also reported that Iran and its allies had "set their determination to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait", at the entrance to the Red Sea.

Iran's Yemeni ally, the Houthis, have previously attacked shipping in the latter strait and nearby waters, forcing ships to take long detours around Africa rather than sail through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Pakistan has been the chief mediator in talks between Washington and Tehran to end the war launched by the United States and Israel which quickly spread across the region.

A ceasefire has been in place since April 8 and has held despite occasional incidents, but talks on a deal to end the war have so far failed.

AFP

Iran WarTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Iranians drive next to an anti-Israeli billboard carrying the sentence reading in Farsi, "Israel would not see the next 15 years" erected on the side of a building in Palestine Square in Tehran, on May 28, 2026. (AFP)
US, Iran exchange fire as negotiations stall
WORLD
10 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he returns to the White House after spending the day at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia on May 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
In Colorado, Trump cuts to climate research take toll
WORLD
11 hours ago
Iran says does not trust US as Trump toughens terms
WORLD
20 hours ago
People walk past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo
Trump's room to maneuver narrows as US, Iran close in on framework deal
WORLD
29-05-2026 13:40 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
US-Iran MOU on 60-day ceasefire extension reached, but Trump must approve, sources say
WORLD
29-05-2026 01:40 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Trump refiles $10 billion defamation suit against WSJ over report on Epstein ties
WORLD
28-05-2026 15:05 HKT
An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-Israeli mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran and US trade air strikes after Trump dismisses report of Hormuz deal
WORLD
28-05-2026 13:53 HKT
Photo by - / AFP Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026.
Trump appears to threaten to 'blow up' ally Oman
WORLD
28-05-2026 10:42 HKT
A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US strikes Iran again, official says, after Trump denies deal on Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
28-05-2026 09:19 HKT
US and Iran remain divided on Hormuz deal as White House rejects Tehran TV report
WORLD
28-05-2026 02:09 HKT
Casa Hotel in Yau Ma Tei closes after years of service, 162 rooms bid farewell
NEWS
20 hours ago
Photo: Xinhua
Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report
WORLD
19 hours ago
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.