Chinese, US militaries hold candid talks on air and maritime safety in Hawaii

Representatives from the Chinese and US militaries held a working group meeting of the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement in Hawaii from May 28 to 29, the People's Liberation Army Navy said on Monday.

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Guided by the consensus on building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, the two sides had candid and constructive exchanges on the current air and maritime safety situation, evaluated the execution of the Rules of Behavior for Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters since the 2025 MMCA meeting, and discussed measures to improve military maritime safety and security.

The two sides agreed that effective communication can help frontline troops perform tasks more professionally, deepen mutual understanding and avoid misperception and miscalculation.

China firmly opposes any action that undermines its sovereignty and security under the pretext of freedom of navigation and overflight, and opposes any infringement, provocation and close-in reconnaissance and harassment targeting China, the PLA Navy said.