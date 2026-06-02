Ambulance crashes into KMB bus in Mong Kok

An ambulance carrying a patient crashed into the rear of a KMB bus in Mong Kok on Monday night, tearing off its front bumper, but no one was injured, police said.

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The incident occurred around 11.21pm when a Route 13D KMB bus, heading towards Island Harbourview, stopped in the middle lane of Argyle Street near Sai Yeung Choi Street South due to a traffic light. The following ambulance failed to brake in time and hit the bus.

The ambulance's front bumper was severely damaged and torn off. The left rear of the bus was slightly damaged. Debris was scattered on the road.

Both drivers passed breathalyzer tests, and no one on either vehicle was injured.

Another ambulance was dispatched to the scene to transfer the patient to Kwong Wah Hospital for treatment.